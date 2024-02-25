10 most popular members of Minecraft Hermitcraft server

There are few Minecraft's best multiplayer servers as well-known, long-living, or famous as Hermitcraft. This server is a cooperative effort between several of Minecraft's best content creators, and has been running over the course of 10 seasons since 2012.

Many of the hermits boast impressive subscriber counts, some of which reach several millions. The 10 most subcribed of the hermits are detailed below, along with their current subscriber count.

The 10 most subscribed Hermitcraft Members

10) VintageBeef

Subscriber Count: 1.56 Million

VintageBeef, or Beef, joined the cast of Hermitcraft part of the way through Season 4. Other than missing Season 6, he has played in every Hermitcraft iteration. Beef has participated in many of the side Hermitcraft series and runs two additional YouTube channels with another 50k subscribers.

9) Iskall85

Subscriber Count: 1.62 Million

Iskall85, referred to as just Iskall, is a Swedish YouTuber who joined Hermitcraft in Season 4, alongside GoodTimesWithScar, Rendog, Welsknight, and Cubfan135. This makes him one of the more veteran hermits to remain active. He also has a VOD channel by the name of Vodskall85 with more than 100k subscribers.

8) GeminiTay

Subscriber Count: 1.77 Million

GeminiTay, known as Gem for short, is one of the newer hermits, having only joined the Hermitcraft server in Season 8. She has played in both installments since them, having become a mainstay of the cast. She also has a second YouTube channel, GeminiTwo, with 85k subscribers.

7) Xisumavoid

Subscriber Count: 1.85 Million

Xisumavoid, oftentimes called Xisuma, is one of the original Season 1 hermits, and is currently the admin. This means Xisuma would be the one running any of Minecraft's best commands, should any technical issues arise. He runs three other YouTube channels, which have an additional 393k subscribers between them.

6) BdoubleO100

Subscriber Count: 1.9 Million

BdoubleO100, normally called BdoubleO or Bdubs, is as veteran a member of Hermitcraft as can be. He originally joined in Season 1 alongside Juicetra, Skyzm, and Pungence, being the last of these four to still be active on the server. BdoubleO also runs three other YouTube channels, with more than 150k subscribers between them.

5) GoodTimesWithScar

Subscriber Count: 2.08 Million

GoodTimesWithScar, called Scar for convenience by most, is a member of Hermitcraft that joined in Season 4. He is best known for his terraforming abilities, often helping other hermits shape the land around their bases.

He runs two other YouTube channels: a clips channel by the name of GoodClipsWithScar that has 126k subscribers and a VOD channel by the name of GoodVodsWithScar that has 41k subscribers.

4) Keralis

Subscriber Count: 2.38 Million

Keralis is a Hermitcraft veteran, having participated in every season thus far. He played in the first three before taking a four-year hiatus, rejoining the list of active hermits in Season 6. He is best known for his incredible building skills and building tutorial videos.

3) EthosLab

Subscriber Count: 2.51 Million

EthosLab, commonly referred to as Etho, is an active participant in Hermitcraft Season 10, and is the last of the two hermits in the two-million-subscriber range. He first joined in Season 3 and has participated in every run since then, excluding Season 6.

2) Grian

Subscriber Count: 8.45 Million

Grian is the second largest of the hermits, with nearly six million subscribers over third place. He first joined the band in Season 6, making him part of the newer half of the players. He is known for his building skills and trickster nature, often playing pranks on the other hermits. He runs a second YouTube channel with 843k subscribers.

1) Mumbo Jumbo

Subscriber Count: 9.34 Million

Mumbo Jumbo is the most popular of the hermits by a wide margin, with nearly a million more subscribers than second place. He first joined the server in Season 2 and is best known for his redstone capabilities, often helping other hermits with complex redstone builds and setting up advanced Minecraft farms.

Mumbo Jumbo, also known as simply Mumbo, also runs a total of six different YouTube channels, totaling an additional 650k subscribers.

The list of most subscriber hermits is normally in flux, with many of them trading spots depending on the mood of the algorithm due to their close subscriber counts. Although, it may be some time before any hermits catch Grian or Mumbo, due to their large lead.