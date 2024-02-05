Hermitcraft Season 10: List of all participating members

Hermitcraft is one of the most famous and well-documented series of Minecraft multiplayer servers of all time. The server is a collaborative effort between some of Minecraft's best content creators interacting and building near each other. With Season 10 having just kicked off, viewers are sure to ask: Which of the hermits are returning in the new season, and are there any new members?

A look at Hermitcraft's members in Season 10

Hermitcraft Season 10 is coming with two new official hermits, added to help spice things up and push this run to even greater heights.

The new hermits

Skizzleman

The first of these new hermits is Skizzleman, also known as MCSkizzleman or Skizz for short. His main YouTube channel has just over 100K subscribers. Before joining the hermits in Season 10, he played in Hermit Quest Season 1, where he was on a team with GoodTimesWithScar and ImpulseSV.

SmallishBeans

The second and last of the new hermits is SmallishBeans, a British YouTuber with over 3.5m subscribers. He is an interesting case and an obvious inclusion in Hermitcraft Season 10, as he actually cameoed twice in Season 9.

The Returning Hermits

JoeHills

JoeHills is the first of the returning hermits. Their YouTube channel, the 26th largest of all the hermits, currently has 160K subscribers. Hermitcraft Season 1 is when JoeHills first appeared, specifically in Week 5. This makes JoeHills one of the five original hermits.

Zedaph

Zedaph is the second of the hermits to be returning, with a current YouTube subscriber count of 315k. They first began making videos of their experiences on the server in Season 5, alongside StressMonster101.

StressMonster101

StressMonster101 is the third returning hermit. They have a YouTube channel with 333k subscribers, making them the 24th largest of the hermits. They first began playing on the server in Season 5, alongside Zedaph.

ZombieCleo

ZombieCleo is the fourth returning hermit, with a YouTube channel that has 336k subscribers. They first joined the Hermitcraft server in Season 2, being invited on by JoeHills.

xBCrafted

XBCrafted is the fifth returning hermit, with the 22nd largest channel. This YouTube channel clocks in at 376k subscribers. He first joined the server in Season 2, and despite a period of inactivity in Season 6, he remains an active member.

Hypnotizd

Hypnotizd is the next of the hermits to be making a return in Season 10. With a current subscriber count of just over 400k, he first joined the server back in Season 1. He dropped for a few seasons before rejoining in Season 7; he also currently runs the Hermitcraft website.

FalseSymmetry

FalseSymmetry is the next returning hermit, clocking in at 20th largest channel. She currently has a YouTube channel with 445k subscribers. She first joined Hermitcraft back in Season 2, making her a classic hermit.

Welsknight

Welsknight is the next returning hermit, with a subscriber count currently clocking in at 537k. He first joined the Hermitcraft server in Season 4, alongside Rendog, GoodTimesWithScar, Cubfan135, and Iskall85.

Rendog

Rendog is the 18th largest of the hermits. He has a current subcriber count of 679k, and he first started making Hermitcraft videos in Season 4, alongside hermits GoodTimesWithScar, Iskall85, Cubfan135, and Welsknight.

PearlescentMoon

PearlescentMoon is the next returning hermit, a creator who has just over 700k subscribers on her family friendly Minecraft channel. She first joined the server in Season 8, making her one of the newer hermits. PearlescentMoon was added to the server alongside GeminiTay.

iJevin

IJevin is the 16th largest hermit, with just over 800k subscribers. He first joined the server all the way back in season 2, making him as close to an original member as one can get.

Cubfan135

Cubfan135, or Cubfan for short, is the last of the hermits with less than a million subscribers, currently registering 817k. He first joined the server in Season 4, and has featured in every run since then.

Docm77

Docm77 is the next largest of the hermits in terms of subscriber count, and has just over a million subscribers. Docm77, or Doc for short, first joined Hermitcraft in Season 3, and has played in every run since.

TangoTek

TangoTek is the hermit with the lucky number 13th largest channel, and has a subscriber count of 1.11m as of writing. He officially became a member of the server at the tail end of Season 2, and has created many well known Minecraft minigames on the server.

impulseSV

ImpulseSV is the hermit with the next largest channel. Currently with a subscriber number of 1.22m, he first joined in Season 3; this makes him one of the server's more veteran members. ImpulseSV is also good friend with newcomer to the server Skizzleman.

VintageBeef

VintageBeef is the 11th largest hermit. Their channel has a total of 1.55m subscribers. VintageBeef, or Beef for short, first joined midway through Season 4.

Iskall85

Iskall85 is the next largest member of the server, clocking in at 1.6m subscribers. He first began making videos on his Hermitcraft experiences back in Season 4, alongside Cubfan135, Welsknight, GoodTimesWithScar, and Rendog and is known for his cool and unqiue starter bases in Minecraft.

GeminiTay

GeminiTay is the ninth largest member of the server, and has a current subscriber count of 1.73m. She joined the server in Season 8, and has brought chill vibes and impressive builds to the server ever since.

XisumaVoid

XisumaVoid is the eighth largest of the Hermitcraft members, with a current subscriber count of 1.84m. He is one of the five original hermits, and is currently their Minecraft server admin.

Bdouble0100

Bdouble0100 is the seventh largest of the hermits, with a current subscriber count of 1.89m. He was a member of the B-Team in Season 1, but began reguarly making content on the server in Season 5. He has continued to do so since.

GoodTimesWithScar

The sixth biggest of the hermits is GoodTimesWithScar, Scar for short, who has a YouTube channel with 2.06m subscribers. Known for his incredible terraforming capabilities, Scar first joined the server in Season 4, and has been decorating their Minecraft server community hubs and group hermit projects ever since.

Keralis

Keralis has the fifth largest channel of the hermits, with 2.37m subscribers. He first joined the server in Season 1, which makes him one of the original five hermits. Keralis is known for his useful Minecraft build guides and keen eye for detail.

Ethoslab

The fourth largest member of the server is Ethoslab, who has a total of 2.49m subscribers as of writing. This Canadian player first joined the server in Season 3. He has appeared in every season since his introduction, except for Season 6, where he took a break.

Grian

Grian is the second largest member of Hermitcraft, with a current subscriber count of 8.41m. He first joined the server in Season 6, and quickly became infamous for his Minecraft pranks and building skills. It is easy to see why Grian has become a fan-favorite, and a staple of the server.

Mumbo Jumbo

Mumbo Jumbo is the largest member of the Hermitcraft server by a decent margin. His current subscriber count is 9.31m, almost a million more than the second most subscribed hermit. Mumbo Jumbo is known for his impressive redstone creations in Minecraft, and his ability to create survival bases. He joined the server at the start of Season 2.

Each season of Hermitcraft in recent years have been bigger and better than the one that came before. Should this trend continue, Season 10 willvshape up to be quite a sight to behold. With every returning fan-favorite, along with some new personalities to get to know, viewers should expect a wild ride.