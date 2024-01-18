What is the server IP for Tubnet? Minecraft server guide

Fans of Minecraft can expand their gaming experience by checking out fresh and interesting servers. This article will explore the world of Tubnet, a well-liked server with a vibrant community and distinctive gameplay. Tubnet is a Minigame server made by popular Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Tubbo.

Tubbo was a member of the Dream SMP. Come along as we explore all Tubnet offers and its server IP.

Tubnet Minecraft server IP address

Connecting to the server is simple if you're eager to explore the world of Tubnet. Just open the Java Edition of Minecraft, then do the following:

Select "Multiplayer" from the Minecraft main menu.

A new server entry can be created by clicking the "Add Server" button.

Enter a name of your choosing (e.g., Tubnet) in the "Server Name" area.

Enter tubnet.gg as the server IP in the "Server Address" column.

For the server entry to be saved, click the "Done" button.

Now, simply click on the server in your list and click "Join."

Minecraft servers similar to Tubnet

3) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is an extremely fun server (Image via Mojang)

You shouldn't miss MoxMC if you enjoy furious PvP combat and minigames similar to what can be found on Tubnet. With its amazing gameplay and a wide array of features, MoxMC has become a well-known server, drawing players of all skill levels.

The unique enchantment system of MoxMC is one of its best features. These enchantments offer incredible gameplay and produce some exciting fight scenes. Furthermore, MoxMC keeps the server in balance with a fantastic anti-cheat, guaranteeing an even playing field for all participants.

It also provides a range of events. For players looking for a server like Tubnet, MoxMC is the best choice because of its vibrant community and intense gaming features.

2) CubeCraft

IP address: play.cubecraft.net

If you like the variety of gameplay possibilities available on Tubnet, CubeCraft is a server that you will definitely want to check out. Players of diverse interests and play styles can spend infinite hours playing the huge array of minigames available on CubeCraft.

Its large collection of minigames is an enticing prospect. CubeCraft offers a variety of games for players of all skill levels, from well-known favorites like SkyWars and EggWars to original and cutting-edge titles like Lucky Islands and more.

Additionally, the server offers unique game modes and events that frequently bring fresh thrills and challenges. CubeCraft ensures players can quickly get into their favorite games and enjoy engaging gameplay and friendly rivalry with its vibrant community and speedy matchmaking system. Cubecraft is available for both Bedrock and Java users.

1) Hypixel

IP address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is the most popular server (Image via Mojang)

In the realm of Minecraft servers, Hypixel is an indisputable leader. Hypixel promises an unmatched experience that will wow Minecraft minigame enthusiasts with its vast array of game modes and gigantic playerbase.

The variety in game modes on Hypixel is a notable aspect. It offers a wide range of titles, from thrilling mini-games like Bed Wars and Blitz Survival Games to more complex ones like UHC Champions and SkyBlock.

A strong and well-designed rating system on the server enables users to advance and unlock new features. Hypixel offers a dynamic and constantly changing gaming experience with frequent new updates, lively community forums, and a committed staff team.