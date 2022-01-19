Why some features are different between Minecraft Java Edition and Bedrock Edition

Minecraft is one of the most popular games of all time. Its infinite sandbox world is second to none and allows players to build or do almost anything they want.

Over the years, many different versions have been released for the game. The four most popular ones are Java Edition, Bedrock Edition, Education Edition, and a spin-off, Minecraft Dungeons.

Three other versions named Minecraft Earth, Story Mode, and Classic can be found on various platforms. The last one is a browser-based version that features its first build. Story Mode is an interactive episodic series available on Netflix, while Earth is a now-discontinued mobile iteration.

The Java and Bedrock editions have served as the primary showrunners for the franchise for years. While the former is the primary PC version of the game, Bedrock caters to other devices, like mobile phones, consoles, and Nintendo Switch. The two iterations of the game have a ton of differences.

Minecraft Java vs Bedrock: Major differences between the two

1) Codebase

The Bedrock Edition uses the bedrock codebase (Image via Minecraft)

While the Java and Bedrock editions look similar, they differ by a fair amount. This is mainly because the former is built and coded using Java, while Bedrock was constructed from scratch using the Bedrock codebase (hence, the name).

2) World format

Java Edition uses the Anvil file format, added back in version 1.2.1. This format brought a few changes to the game, including an increase in the world’s build height and other changes that affect world generation.

On the other hand, the Bedrock Editon uses the LevelDB file format, which uses a different system to optimize level storage.

3) Block format

Close up of a dirt block (Image via Minecraft)

Both versions of the game name blocks differently. In Java Edition, each block type has a unique name or “string” that classifies it. Bedrock Edition, however, groups blocks according to the data value.

For example, a granite block would be classified as “granite” in Java Edition. However, in Bedrock Edition, this changes to “stone 1”.

4) Performance

The Bedrock Edition was initially designed for players who play on consoles and mobile devices, in addition to PC. Due to this reason, it is generally better performing on low-end devices than Java Edition.

5) Achievements vs advancements

Bedrock Edition has an achievement system that acts as a guide for newer users. It contains a whopping 118 achievements. On the other hand, Java Edition has a similar system that comprises 95 “advancements”.

Bedrock Edition contains a ton of extra items as compared to Java Edition. Gamers can make chemical compounds, items like glowsticks and balloons, and witness an additional number of baby mobs like baby squids and dolphins.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views.

