Minecraft's large catalog of cheats and commands can be used however players see fit. Sure, plenty of fans use them to benefit themselves and their friends, but others can also use them for a little bit of pranking or trolling. The same can be said in multiplayer situations on servers. Granted, cheats will have to be enabled for certain players first, but there are plenty of fun pranks to be had afterward—from teleporting other Minecraft players to dangerous locations to damaging them or killing them at inopportune times.

The game's massive trove of commands can be used both directly by players and indirectly through command blocks, meaning that the possibilities for trolling are quite vast. Regardless, if Minecraft players have access to cheats/commands on a given server, there are a few choices that could be good for a laugh.

Minecraft commands that are perfect for multiplayer server trolling

1) /Teleport or /Tp

Teleporting players is always a fun way to play tricks in Minecraft (Image via IfHeWasBill/Minecraft Amino)

Arguably one of the game's most-used commands also has quite a bit of trolling potential. If you know the ins and outs of the teleport/tp command, you can blink yourself or other members of a server to effectively any location in the game world with the right set of XYZ coordinates.

Furthermore, utilizing a little redstone and command blocks means you can set up traps and machines that cause teleportation as well. It's possible to teleport other players into a dangerous area, or simply vanish and pop up in a new area when an opponent gets close. The possibilities are vast and are typically only limited by your creativity.

2) /Difficulty

Making Minecraft more difficult is certainly one way to troll players on a server (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft possesses multiple difficulty settings ranging from peaceful to hard as well as Hardcore Mode. While the /difficulty command can't set a world to Hardcore Mode in vanilla, it's still possible to change the difficulty to hard and make the game tougher overall for players on a server.

Suppose that a standard survival multiplayer server has been operating from peaceful, easy, or normal difficulty for months or years. One day, all the players log in to find that the enemy mobs are more dangerous, and they can also die from hunger, among other changes to the gameplay. It may ruffle more than a few feathers to the command-user's delight.

3) /Summon

Summoning a dangerous mob like the Wither would be a great way to troll a Minecraft server (Image via PieCreeper/YouTube)

The /summon command has been incredibly popular in Minecraft for years thanks to its flexibility and customization options. When you know the parameters and command syntax well enough, you can summon a wide variety of different mobs with custom parameters, including bosses.

For a nice bit of trolling, operators and admins can summon a Wither or the Ender Dragon into the Overworld to cause a little chaos for the players and other entities that inhabit it, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

4) /SetBlock

Turn players' blocks into completely different blocks with the /setblock command (Image via VIPmanYT/YouTube)

Although /setblock may not get as much use as options like /tp or /kill in Minecraft, it can definitely elicit a few good laughs if you are open to using it. /Setblock takes a specific in-game block and allows you to alter it into any other block.

Suppose players on a server have placed some valuable blocks like diamond blocks, netherite, or even storage blocks that are filled to the brim with items. A player using the /setblock command could turn a diamond block into sponge or a storage block into a cobblestone block.

5) /XP

The /xp command can give experience points but also take them away (Image via Mojang)

Although this Minecraft command certainly gets used by players who need to do some enchanting and repairs, the /xp command doesn't have to be used for purely positive purposes since it has the capability to remove experience points from a player in addition to adding them.

You can remove XP levels from your counterparts to make life a little more difficult for them. Furthermore, once the trolling is over and done with, you can always give the experience levels back if you'd like to.

6) /Enchant

The /enchant command can result in some players' gear being cursed (Image via Mojang)

Plenty of Minecraft fans utilize the /enchant command to add powerful enchantments to their gear and bypass the traditional limits imposed by the game. Be that as it may, the /enchant command also has the capability to do a bit of trolling of its own if you want to utilize it.

Specifically, you can enchant the gear of others with enchantments like Curse of Binding or Curse of Vanishing. These two curse enchantments are incredibly inconvenient and would likely cause some issues for the target, much to your enjoyment.

7) /Kill

The /kill command performs the exact task that bears its namesake (Image via Mojang)

Plenty of Minecraft players are well aware of the capabilities of the /kill command, which can terminate players, mobs, items, and other entities immediately. The command also bypasses items like the Totem of Undying, which would normally save its holder from death. Obviously, there's plenty of trolling capabilities with the /kill command as well.

You could outright kill a player, destroy any loose items they may have dropped, or even kill one of their prized mobs. As long as you are familiar with the command syntax, the /kill command can cause plenty of headaches.

8) /Kick

The /kick command swiftly boots players from a multiplayer server (Image via JE36 - Gaming/YouTube)

There's little doubt that Minecraft server administrators and operators are familiar with the /kick command. It simply removes a player from a server without outright banning them, allowing them to reconnect at their leisure. While this is typically used to deal with problematic players, it certainly has some other applications.

Sometimes, a quick kick is just funny, regardless of the target. Furthermore, with knowledge of the target selector in the syntax, you can boot an entire server's population if you'd like, or you can randomly select a target for a good laugh.

9) /Spreadplayers

The /spreadplayers command is another variant of teleportation that is quite chaotic (Image via BigPileOfWesley/YouTube)

If you don't want to use the /tp or /teleport command to move players about in your trolling attempt, the /spreadplayers command is an excellent alternative. With the right knowledge of target selection, this command can instantly teleport multiple entities to completely random locations.

With /spreadplayers, there's no need for XYZ coordinates. Simply input it with the appropriate targets and watch as players on a server are chaotically teleported to completely arbitrary locations.

10) /Time

Altering the time of a Minecraft server can land its players in some rough situations (Image via Mojang)

Players in survival multiplayer Minecraft servers often don't appreciate getting stuck out in the dark. Hostile mob spawns are widespread, and visibility is reduced, creating the conditions for a rough time when it comes to survival. This is exactly why the /time command is pretty useful for trolling attempts.

With just a few keystrokes, you can switch the time of day as you please, instantly putting members of a server in a tough spot as their ordinary day-to-day activities turn into a dark mess of hostile mobs and maybe even worse problems depending on the mods and plugins being used.