Popular Minecraft cat Jellie has passed away, fans send out heartfelt condolences

Jellie, the cat who inspired the Minecraft cat mob skin "Jellie Cat," has passed away. The initial announcement was made by her owner GoodTimesWithScar, who emotionally stated on Instagram that his beloved cat passed away on January 4, 2024, at the age of 17 and a half years old. Scar followed the announcement with a January 15 YouTube video, thanking fans for their overwhelming support.

Jellie is best known for her many appearances in GoodTimesWithScar's videos and streams as well as being the inspiration for a cat mob skin that bears her likeness in-game. Immediately after the announcement, countless fans offered their appreciation for Jellie and their heartfelt condolences to Scar.

Minecraft community shows an outpouring of love and remembrance for Jellie

The Minecraft community remembers the people and critters that make the game so special, and an avalanche of love and appreciation made its way to nearly every social media outlet. Entire Reddit threads were dedicated to Jellie, and Scar's YouTube video commemorating Jellie currently rests at over 300,000 likes and over 8,000 comments of support, including from other popular Minecraft creators.

Many players offered their condolences, remarking that Jellie will live on not only in the heart of the community but within Minecraft itself as a pet mob. Fans also shared their own stories of loss, which was undoubtedly a touching moment.

Fans looked back on Jellie's 18 years of life, reminiscing that she was an invaluable appearance on Scar's YouTube videos and streams. The Redditor u/Bruh-sfx2 stated that the response from the community was incredible and was amazed that one animal's presence could create so much love and goodwill among Minecraft players from all walks of life.

The community also thanked Scar for his years of entertainment and offered condolences to his family at Jellie's passing. Scar and Jellie have been pillars of the community for years, which is only one reason why Mojang saw it fit to memorialize Jellie within the game's Village & Pillage update. Scar and Jellie's presence will continue to loom large over the game and its fans.

Jellie's presence within the game will be felt well into the future (Image via Mojang)

The news about Jellie's passing is undoubtedly tragic, but the Minecraft community will remember her and her countless enjoyable moments in the future and beyond. Few fan bases are as dedicated as the one surrounding Mojang's beloved sandbox game, and they have a long memory for the icons of the game and community.

There's no doubt that players are already setting out to memorialize Jellie in many ways, and hopefully, these creations will be shared in the coming days and weeks. Whatever the case may be, Jellie will be sorely missed as one of the many faces of the game.