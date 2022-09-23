5 best family-friendly Minecraft streamers to watch in 2022

The Minecraft community has gone through a lot of different phases. When the game first became popular, the audience consisted mostly of children since the game was very kid friendly.

However, in recent years, the game has attracted a much more mature audience due to servers such as the Dream SMP becoming so popular. This makes it much more difficult to find family-friendly Minecraft content creators now than it used to be. Thankfully, there are still some family-friendly content creators out there.

5 of the best family-friendly Minecraft streamers as of 2022

5) iskall85

Iskall85 is a member of HermitCraft, one of the best-known multiplayer servers for Minecraft. The HermitCraft server has nearly 40 million subscribers and draws millions of eyes with each and every episode. Iskall85, like the rest of the Hermits, is quite family-friendly and streams on Twitch to his 650 thousand followers.

Iskall85 is known for his comical exploits and adventures in HermitCraft alongside the most popular Hermit, Mumbo Jumbo. His solo content also has a lot to offer and features some incredible builds.

4) PearlescentMoon

PearlescentMoon is another member of the HermitCraft server, who streams to her Twitch audience of 220 thousand followers. Her content is incredibly family-friendly, just like most other Hermits.

While her content mostly focuses on Minecraft and HermitCraft, she does sometimes play other games, such as Horizon Forbidden West, making for some good variety content for viewers looking to expand their gaming horizons (no pun intended) outside of Mojang's blocky survival game.

3) FalseSymmetry

FalseSymmetry is yet another HermitCraft member on this list. Her content is directly labeled as family-friendly by her, guaranteeing that the content is suitable for everyone.

While her content is mostly focused on Minecraft, she has played a plethora of different games in the past, such as Subnautica, Ori and the Blind Forest, and Jurassic World Evolution 2, making her a great content creator for players looking to experience other games.

2) GoodTimesWithScar

GoodTimesWithScar is the fourth and final member of the HermitCraft server found on this list. As with many of the other HermitCraft members, his content is very family-friendly, featuring incredibly positive vibes and a lot of interaction with the other family-friendly content creators on HermitCraft. He is especially well known for his terraforming skills and often helps other Hermits with their projects.

In more recent times, he has also begun participating in the Minecraft Championship, along with all three of the other HermitCrafters on the list: iskall85, PearlescentMoon, and FalseSymmetry.

1) BadBoyHalo

BadBoyHalo is a Twitch streamer with 2.4 million subscribers that does both gaming and drawing streams. While his solo content is pretty tailored to families, he also participates in the well-known MCC events, which are for more mature audiences.

He is part of the Dream SMP, though this content is not quite family-friendly. He also runs a YouTube channel with another 3.5 million subscribers, making him an incredibly popular content creator on both platforms.

