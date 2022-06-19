5 of the best minigames in the Minecraft Championships (MCC)

The nine minigames are the bread and butter of the Minecraft Championships. They are unique, challenging, and as much fun for fans to watch as they are for the competitors to play.

The Minecraft Championships (also known as "MCC") are a series of monthly, invite-only events that are held and coordinated by The Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major. The latter is primarily known for assembling each of the ten four-player teams that make up each MCC.

The event consists of nine minigames that have higher amounts of coins (the point measuring system) at stake as each minigame is played. The minigames are designed to test a variety of skills within Minecraft.

These skills can range from anything as talent-oriented as player-versus-player combat or parkour, to general skills such as teamwork and memorizing crafting recipes/build formations.

The event currently has twelve minigames that the coordinators pick and choose from, but there have been several retired minigames and some that are specific to certain non-canon events.

In this article, we will be counting down the five most beloved minigames that are currently in the second season of the Minecraft Championships.

5 of the most beloved minigames of all time in Minecraft Championships Season 2

5) HITW

HITW ("Hole In The Wall") is a movement-based minigame that was introduced as one of the original eight minigames in the very first Minecraft Championship.

The goal of the minigame is to jump through holes in the oncoming walls of slime blocks and be the last team standing. The walls will increase in speed over time and come at competitors from all directions, keeping them on their toes.

HITW has stayed on the roster of minigames since the debut event for a reason. It is a fun, competitive minigame that does not require a pre-existing skills, unlike player-versus-player combat. The movement-based minigame makes it so that teams that are not doing as well in the event have a chance to catch up if they excel in movement and quick-thinking.

4) Sands Of Time

Sands of Time ("SOT") is a team-based minigame that was introduced in MCC 5 on May 16, 2020. The aim of the game is for teams to unlock as many dungeons as they can, collect the coins and loot inside, and bank their coins before the timer runs out.

There are a lot of technical aspects of SOT. If a competitor dies in the dungeon, their teammates must sacrifice coins and loot to revive them. Once teams exit the dungeon and bank their coins, they cannot return.

The in-game timer can be topped up using sand, which can be found in limited quantities around the minigame map. If the timer runs out before each teammate can bank their coins and exit the dungeon, all of their coins will be lost.

SOT is an incredibly high stakes minigame, especially during the latter portions of the event. It requires a lot of communication, teamwork, and skills in parkour/mob-killing. It has the potential to earn lower-placing teams a lot of coins, but it can also bog down higher-placing teams if they're unable to coordinate their efforts.

3) Dodgebolt

Dodgebolt is the final activity in the Minecraft Championships. After the nine minigames have been played, the two highest placing teams will be pitted against each other in a best-of-five bow duel.

This final minigame is the deciding factor for which team wins that particular Minecraft Championship. Naturally, it is a high-stake minigame that gives both teams an equal playing field for a chance at victory.

There have been several incredible moments over the years while competitors have played Dodgebolt. Most recently, Jordan "CaptainSparklez" Maron broke his third-place curse by taking the final shot in Dodgebolt to win MCC 22.

2) Sky Battle

Sky Battle is a player-versus-player combat-oriented minigame that indefinitely replaced Skyblockle as of Minecraft Championship 9 on September 12, 2020.

All competitors begin on a spawn island where they must gather resources and build over to the center island as the border closes in around them, getting as many kills as they can along the way.

Sky Battle is a minigame that is notorious for having more than its fair share of high tension moments. It is a game that those who excel in player-versus-player combat will do very well in, but it also has the potential to put the spotlight on competitors who are quick on their feet and pull game-changing strategies out at the last minute.

For example, Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, who isn't particularly known for his skills in player-versus-player combat, pulled out a strategy that had him blowing up the majority of a team by placing creepers in their tunnel in MCC 14.

1) Survival Games

Survival Games is yet another combat-oriented minigame that has been on the roster of minigames since the very first Minecraft Championship. This minigame is a timeless classic, as it pits all ten teams against each other in a mad dash for resources, loot, and kills.

This minigame is another one that is infamous for its many jaw-clenching, high tension moments. Competitors who excel in player-versus-player combat will naturally do well in many of the head-to-head fights.

That said, there is plenty of room for players who are quick on their feet and good at strategizing to excel in Survival Games.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's views. It is up to the reader to decide which minigames they would personally put on this list.

