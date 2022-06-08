Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 2022: Full list of competing teams revealed

On June 7, 2022, The Noxcrew revealed the final five teams that will compete in the Minecraft Championship Pride 2022 scheduled for June 18, 2022, at 8.00 pm BST.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are a series of monthly, invite-only events that have been held since November 17, 2019. It is a collaborative effort between The Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major.

The latter is primarily known for putting together each of the ten four-player teams making up each MCC.

MCC consists of those ten teams going head-to-head in a series of nine different minigames, each testing various skills within Minecraft. These skills can be anything as talent-oriented as parkour or player-versus-player combat to general skills like puzzle-solving and teamwork.

MCC Pride 2022 is the second event held to honor the month of June as the LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The first event was held the year prior, Minecraft Championship Pride 2021.

Who will be participating in Minecraft Championship Pride 2022?

On June 7, 2022, The Noxcrew tweeted an announcement revealing the remaining five of the ten total teams that would be participating in the Minecraft Championship Pride 2022.

As always, the first half of the teams (red through green) were revealed the day prior, on June 6, 2022. The final half of the sides (cyan through pink) were announced in the early afternoon of Tuesday, around noon EST.

MCC Pride 2022 is considered a non-canon event, separate from the main series of Minecraft Championships. These special activities often have unique themes and a different cast of competitors than those viewers are generally used to seeing compete in MCC.

Here is the full list of teams competing in MCC Pride 2022:

Team Red Rabbits

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Karl Jacobs

Foolish Gamers

Team Orange Ocelots

Illumina

InTheLittleWood

Snifferish

ElainaExe

Team Yellow Yaks

Smajor

GeminiTay

Shubble

Grian

Team Lime Llamas

Krtzyy

Spifey

Eret

Ponk

Team Green Geckos

Ludwig

Valkyrae

Sykkuno

Lazarbeam

Team Cyan Coyotes

5Up

Tubbo

Aimsey

vGumiho

Team Aqua Axolotls

TapL

GizzyGazza

Antfrost

RedVelvetCake

Team Blue Bats

Vixella

James Turner

KryticZeuz

DrGluon

Team Purple Pandas

jojosolos

Nihachu

Captain Puffy

KaraCorvus

Team Pink Parrots

Jacksepticeye

Ranboo

Crankgameplays

Sapnap

MCC Pride 2022 will see the debut of several interesting competitors, including Valkyrae, Jacksepticeye, Crankgameplays, Sykkuno, and Ludwig. Notably, these new participants are not content creators who focus mainly on Minecraft.

It's exciting and delightful to see content creators from all sides of the platform be invited to play in a non-canon MCC.

MCC Pride 2022 will also see the second all-female team with the inclusion of Team Purple Pandas. The first one debuted during the previous event, MCC 22, as Team Yellow Yaks (or The Golden Gals).

There is also a handful of returning competitors who have been absent from the event for a while. Karl Jacobs and Foolish Gamers are amongst those coming back, the former of which hasn't competed since MCC 17.

