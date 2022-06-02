Minecraft Championship (MCC) Pride 2022: Date and time revealed

On May 30, 2022, The Noxcrew tweeted out and revealed the date and time of the next non-canon, charity event: Minecraft Championship Pride 2022.

This event is the second championship that's being held to honor the month of June as the LGBTQ+ Pride Month. It's also the fourth non-canon tournament to be held during the second season of Minecraft Championships.

When will Minecraft Championship Pride 2022 be held?

As per The Noxcrew's recent tweet, MCC Pride 2022 is set to take place on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 8:00 PM BST.

MCC Pride 2022 is a charity event that raises money by partnering with - and donating to The Trevor Project. The Noxcrew haven't specified how donations will work, but it likely means that each of the streamers participating in the event will donate all their earnings from streaming MCC Pride 2022 to The Trevor Project.

All viewers will have to do to show their support for this event is tune into the event and donate a bit of money to one of the forty participating streamers, as that money will be donated afterwards.

MCC Pride 2022 will be streamed on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM BST. For other timezones, this would be: 11.30 PM IST, 3:00 PM EST, 2:00 PM CST, and 12.00 PM PST.

The link to a general stream of the event will be tweeted out on the afternoon of MCC Pride 2022. That link is for viewers who don't want to watch the event from a specific team/competitor's perspective, but would rather view the championship under a more general perspective, akin to watching an actual sporting event. This link can be found on the official Minecraft Championships' Twitter and MCC Live.

For those who do have a particular perspective they'd like to watch the tournament from, it's recommended to keep tabs on that specific streamer's social media coming up on the afternoon of MCC Pride 2022.

What are Minecraft Championships?

Minecraft Championships (abbreviated as "MCC") are a series of monthly, invite-only events that are held and created through the combined efforts of The Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major. The latter of which is responsible for creating the ten, four-player teams that make up each MCC.

The event consists of ten teams of four competitors who will fight their way through nine minigames designed to test a variety of skills within Minecraft. These skills can range from anything as talent-oriented as parkour or player-versus-player combat, to more general skills like puzzle solving.

The championship operates on a coin system to measure points. Teams aim to earn as many coins as they can throughout the event in order to be one of the top two highest scoring teams. The top two teams with the most coins at the end of the nine rounds of minigames get a chance to compete for the win in the final activity of the event, Dodgebolt.

