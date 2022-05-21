A brief history of Minecraft Championships (MCC)

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are a monthly series of events that are coordinated by The Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major. The two parties collaborate on bringing this huge event to fans and creators alike every month, with the former handling programming and map design and the latter handling event organization and assigning competitors to all the teams.

The event starts with ten teams of four participants who are randomly assigned to a specific color/animal team. The ten color teams are Team Red Rabbits, Team Orange Ocelots, Team Yellow Yaks, Team Lima Llamas, Team Green Geckos, Team Cyan Coyotes, Team Aqua Axolotls, Team Blue Bats, Team Purple Pandas, and Team Pink Parrots.

These teams are pitted against each other in nine minigames designed to test various skills in Minecraft. These skills can range from anything as talent-oriented as parkour or player-versus-player combat to skills that are less based on individual talents, such as puzzle-solving or teamwork.

Coins are how points are measured, and teams will collect as many coins throughout the event. The top two teams with the most coins at the end of the nine rounds of minigames will get a chance to compete for the win in the final activity of the event, Dodgebolt.

When a competitor and their team emerge victorious from the final activity, their team is crowned the winner of that Minecraft Championship.

There is much to know about this titular gaming event that continues to pull in viewers and participants nearly three years after its debut. Without further ado, here is the complete history of the Minecraft Championships.

The beginning of the Minecraft Championships (Season 1)

The first-ever event was held on November 17, 2019. This tournament marked the beginning of the first season of Minecraft Championships.

Those who keep up with the current season of events will notice several differences in the way the present championships are set up and run compared to how they started out. Over the years, there have been changes to the event's team names, rules, and minigames. There has even been a shift in competitors participating in MCC.

Here is the full list of competitors and teams that participated in Minecraft Championship 1:

Team Red Rabbits:

Smajor

LDShadowLady

Smallishbeans

Yammyxox

Team Orange Ocelots:

CaptainSparklez

iHasCupquake

Joey Graceffa

Strawburry17

Team Yellow Chickens:

Wilbur Soot

Ph1LzA

Ryguyrocky

JackSucksAtLife

Team Lime Llamas:

PeteZahHutt

Vikkstar123

Rafessor

FlorianFluke

Team Green Guardians:

BBPaws

Quig

Shubble

HBomb94

Team Cyan Creepers:

NettyPlays

TankMatt

Solidarity

InTheLittleWood

Team Aqua Horses:

Captain Puffy

IJevin

Wolv21

Dethridge

Team Blue Bats:

KryticZeuz

Vixella

James Turner

DrGluon

Team Purple Pandas:

Michaelmcchill

KaraCorvus

Krtzyy

King Burren

Team Pink Parrots:

Eret

Scot Griswold

JC The Caster

Jameskii

Fans of the current season of championships will notice that several content creators who have become popular for competing in the event are absent in MCC 1, such as Tommy "TommyInnit," Nick "Sapnap," and Clay "Dream."

The first event also included a few minigames that would not see a return in later renditions of the tournament, like Lockout Bingo and Foot Race.

Minecraft Championship 1 was the first of thirteen events that would make up the first season of the Minecraft Championships. The last tournament in the first season concluded on December 12, 2020, with Minecraft Championship 13.

Minecraft Championships (Season 2)

The second season of championships kicked off on May 29, 2021, with Minecraft Championship 14. There had been a considerable break between the two seasons so that the event could come back in the new year, revamped and better than ever.

The first event of the second season came with several changes and additions that began to shape the event into what it looks like today. The event also offered the reveal of the website MCC Live. The website was created with the purpose of making a hub where viewers can track all individual and team information in real-time with the progression of the tournament.

Here is a full list of competitors and teams that participated in the first event of season two, Minecraft Championship 14:

Team Red Rabbits:

Tubbo

Nihachu

Vikkstar123

TommyInnit

Team Orange Ocelots:

Quig

Shubble

KaraCorvus

Eret

Team Yellow Yaks:

Sylvee

DanTDM

Krtzyy

SB737

Team Lime Llamas:

Rendog

fruitberries

FalseSymmetry

Cubfan

Team Green Guardians:

CaptainSparklez

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Quackity

Team Cyan Creepers:

Captain Puffy

TapL

Skeppy

BadBoyHalo

Team Aqua Axolotls:

Wisp

Smajor

Solidarity

HBomb94

Team Blue Bats:

Seapeekay

Punz

Katherine Elizabeth

Sapnap

Team Purple Pandas:

Grian

InTheLittleWood

TheOrionSound

PeteZahHutt

Team Pink Parrots:

Wilbur Soot

Fundy

Jack Manifold

Ph1LzA

It wasn't until a bit later in the second season that the cyan and green teams had their animal mascots changed to a coyote and gecko, respectively. This change was made so that merchandise could be made in the future without any character-licensing disagreements with Mojang/Minecraft.

The second season of events is currently ongoing, with nine events thus far and counting.

The latest canon event in the second season is the upcoming Minecraft Championship 22.

Here is a full list of the teams and competitors that are confirmed to be participating in MCC 22:

Team Red Rabbits:

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Captain Puffy

awesamdude

Team Orange Ocelots:

PeteZahHutt

Spifey

Ryguyrocky

Smallishbeans

Team Yellow Yaks:

jojosolos

Sylvee

Blushi

Gee Nelly

Team Lime Llamas:

Quig

Smajor

Solidarity

PearlescentMoon

Team Green Geckos:

Sapnap

Foolish Gamers

TinaKitten

Michaelmcchill

Team Cyan Coyotes:

Ranboo

Seapeekay

Wilbur Soot

Wisp

Team Aqua Axolotls:

HBomb94

Grian

FalseSymmetry

GoodTimesWithScar

Team Blue Bats:

TapL

Tubbo

Snifferish

Eret

Team Purple Pandas:

Punz

GeminiTay

Shubble

Cubfan

Team Pink Parrots:

Purpled

TommyInnit

Captain Sparklez

TheOrionSound

Non-canon Minecraft Championships

It's a commonly overlooked fact that there are "canon" and "non-canon" events in the Minecraft Championships. It's a bit tricky to judge which championships count as canon and non-canon, but fortunately, there have only been four non-canon events among the canon Minecraft Championships.

These four non-canon events have been: MCC Rising, MCC Pride 2021, MCC All-Stars, and Yogscast's Jingle Jam MCC.

Notably, all of the non-canon tournaments have a special name rather than just a number to signify which chronological event they are.

The Yogscast's Jingle Jam MCC was the first of the four non-canon events to be held, as it was the only non-canon event to occur during season one of the Minecraft Championships.

The most recent non-canon championship to be held has been MCC All-Stars, on November 13, 2021. It's likely that there will be another non-canon event before the start of season three, as there hasn't been a non-canon tournament for quite some time now.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh