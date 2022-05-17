Minecraft Championship (MCC) 22: Full list of competing teams revealed

On Friday, May 13, 2022, Noxcrew released a tweet revealing the second half of the ten total teams that will be participating in Minecraft Championship 22 on Saturday, May 28th, 2022, at 8:00 PM BST.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Announcing Team Red Rabbits



@Dream @GeorgeNotFound @CptPuffy @theawesamdude



Watch them in MCC on Saturday May 28th at 8pm BST! Announcing Team Red RabbitsWatch them in MCC on Saturday May 28th at 8pm BST! 👑Announcing Team Red Rabbits👑@Dream @GeorgeNotFound @CptPuffy @theawesamdudeWatch them in MCC on Saturday May 28th at 8pm BST! https://t.co/tXUMHLTsUA

The Minecraft Championships (also known as "MCC") are a series of remote events that are held monthly through the combined efforts of both Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major. The event is made up of ten teams of four competitors who will compete in nine different minigames that test a variety of skills within Minecraft.

These skills can range from something as talent-based as parkour, building, or player-versus-player combat, to more general skills like puzzle solving and teamwork.

The name of the game is earning as many coins as possible and scoring high enough to make it to the final activity of the event, Dodgebolt. There, only one team will emerge victorious.

Who will be participating in Minecraft Championship 22?

The first five teams competing in Minecraft Championship 22 were revealed on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The remaining five teams were revealed the following day, on Friday, May 13, 2022.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_



Up next, a reminder: jumping into the void during HITW is not advised🦘 Those are your first 5 teams for MCC22Up next, a reminder: jumping into the void during HITW is not advised🦘 Those are your first 5 teams for MCC22👑Up next, a reminder: jumping into the void during HITW is not advised🦘 https://t.co/J2KovMiRyU

Scott "Smajor" Major has been the mastermind behind the creation of teams since the first Minecraft Championship. He is also predominantly in charge of the reveal of the teams. This has consistently been done in two separate parts on two consecutive days. On the first day, the red through green teams are revealed, and then on the following day, the cyan through pink teams are revealed.

Here is the full list of teams competing in Minecraft Championship 22:

Team Red Rabbits:

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Captain Puffy

awesamdude

Team Orange Ocelots:

PeteZahHutt

Spifey

Ryguyrocky

Smallishbeans

Team Yellow Yaks:

jojosolos

Sylvee

Blushi

Gee Nelly

Team Lime Llamas:

Quig

Smajor

Solidarity

PearlescentMoon

Team Green Geckos:

Sapnap

Foolish Gamers

TinaKitten

Michaelmcchill

Team Cyan Coyotes:

Ranboo

Seapeekay

Wilbur Soot

Wisp

Team Aqua Axolotls:

HBomb94

Grian

FalseSymmetry

GoodTimesWithScar

Team Blue Bats:

TapL

Tubbo

Snifferish

Eret

Team Purple Pandas:

Punz

GeminiTay

Shubble

Cubfan

Team Pink Parrots:

Purpled

TommyInnit

Captain Sparklez

TheOrionSound

This twenty-second championship will absolutely be one to look forward to, so readers should keep their calendars marked for the main event on Saturday, May 28th, 2022 at 8:00 PM BST. For other timezones, this would be 11:30 PM IST, 3:00 PM EST, 2:00 PM CST, and 12:00 PM PST.

A link to a general admin stream will be tweeted out on the day of the championship. This stream is for viewers who don't want to watch the tournament from any one team or competitor's perspective but would rather view the event in a manner more akin to an actual sporting event. Readers can find this link on the MCC Twitter and MCC Live website.

For those that do have a specific team or competitor in mind that they'd like to watch, it's important to keep tabs on the preferred streaming platform and social media of that particular content creator.

Competitors will likely tweet out when they're going live to stream the event, so it's strongly recommended to keep an eye on their social media to see when exactly that is.

Edited by Danyal Arabi