Who won Minecraft Championship (MCC) 21?

The final minigame of Minecraft Championship 21 took place on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Team Cyan Coyotes (consisting of Sapnap, Seapeekay, Snifferish, and KryticZeuz) dominated Team Blue Bats (consisting of Tubbo, Jack Manifold, Purpled, and 5Up) and secured their overall victory.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are a series of tournaments coordinated monthly through The Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major. The event comprises ten teams, each containing four team members.

Ten teams will be competing against each other in nine minigames designed to test various skills and teamwork within Minecraft. The focus of each minigame can range from anything as skill-oriented as parkour or player-versus-player combat to something more general like puzzle solving.

Minecraft Championship 21 introduced a couple of new spins on the event's classic minigames, such as a remixed version of Battle Box and a new game titled "Rocket Spleef Rush." They also introduced a new team name for the old red team, titled "Team Red Rabbits," now known as "Team Krimson Krakens."

Team Cyan Coyotes claim victory at the end of Minecraft Championship 21

The 21st rendition of the Minecraft Championships ended in an overwhelming victory from Team Cyan Coyotes (consisting of Snifferish, Seapeekay, Sapnap, and KryticZeuz). The team of four quickly claimed their two-to-nothing victory in the final activity of the event, Dodgebolt.

The championship's finale was blinding and left viewers in awe of competitor Nick "Sapnap," as this team victory marked his sixth overall victory in the event.

The coin collecting system throughout the tournament serves to rank the teams in their final standings. That said, when it comes down to the top two teams, the victor of the overall event will be the one that comes out on top in the final activity of the event, Dodgebolt.

Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship 21:

1st: Team Cyan Coyotes (18957)

Sapnap

Seapeekay

Snifferish

KryticZeuz

2nd: Team Blue Bats (19566)

5Up

Tubbo

Jack Manifold

Purpled

3rd: Team Yellow Yaks (18018)

Smallishbeans

fWhip

Rendog

Fruitberries

4th: Team Green Geckos (16518)

Dream

TommyInnit

Sylvee

vGumiho

5th: Team Purple Pandas (15505)

Punz

Awesamdude

Ponk

Smajor

6th: Team Pink Parrots (15388)

Ranboo

Wilbur Soot

GeorgeNotFound

Sneegsnag

7th: Team Orange Ocelots (15170)

Illumina

Ph1LzA

ElainaExe

Shubble

8th: Team Aqua Axolotls (14571)

Antfrost

BadBoyHalo

Gee Nelly

jojosolos

9th: Team Krimson Krakens (13468)

Krtzyy

Captain Sparklez

KaraCorvus

Krinios

10th: Team Lime Llamas (12261)

PeteZahHutt

Solidarity

GoodTimesWithScar

Grian

Sapnap crowned as the individual winner of Minecraft Championship 21

The event also crowns an individual victor who outperforms everyone else, including their teammates, throughout the event. This award is based on how many coins all the competitors collect individually throughout the tournament.

Nick "Sapnap", one of the members of the victorious team, received this award for Minecraft Championship 21.

His reign over the event has been overwhelming, and he's been consistently performing very well during each championship, so it's not surprising to audiences that he was able to collect the most coins this time around.

Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship 21:

1st: Sapnap (3299)

2nd: Fruitberries (3048)

3rd: Purpled (2742)

4th: Illumina (2692)

5th: Seapeekay (2649)

6th: 5Up (2604)

7th: Smallishbeans (2580)

8th: jojosolos (2517)

9th: Punz (2505)

10th: TommyInnit (2481)

11th: Tubbo (2280)

12th: PeteZahHutt (2218)

13th: Jack Manifold (2093)

14th: Ph1LzA (2091)

15th: KryticZeuz (2083)

16th: Antfrost (2019)

17th: Dream (2019)

18th: fWhip (2018)

19th: Krtzyy (2010)

20th: GeorgeNotFound (1923)

21st: Sylvee (1900)

22nd: Smajor (1895)

23rd: Captain Sparklez (1886)

24th: Ranboo (1875)

25th: Grian (1849)

26th: Rendog (1829)

27th: Sneegsnag (1759)

28th: Snifferish (1657)

29th: Wilbur Soot (1650)

30th: Ponk (1636)

31st: Shubble (1589)

32nd: vGumiho (1541)

33rd: Awesamdude (1496)

34th: Krinios (1479)

35th: KaraCorvus (1450)

36th: BadBoyHalo (1423)

37th: Gee Nelly (1417)

38th: ElainaExe (1364)

39th: GoodTimesWithScar (1257)

40th: Solidarity (1122)

