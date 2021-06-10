Minecraft streamers show support on social media for the beginning of Pride Month

June 1st, 2021, marked the beginning of Pride Month, and Minecraft streamers across all platforms have been showing their support online.
June is celebrated as the LGBTQ+ ("lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, etc.") pride month to commemorate the Stonewall Riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969. As a result, this month is full of discourse on the impact the LGBTQ+ community has had on the world.
Several content creators have shown support at the beginning of the month, and the Minecraft YouTube community is no exception. Minecraft streamers such as Clay "Dream," Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Niki "Nihachu," Ranboo, and so many more have taken a moment of their time to express love and validity to individuals of various genders, sexualities, and identities.
Minecraft streamers show overwhelming support for the LGBTQ+ community
June 1st, 2021, might have marked the beginning of this year's pride month, but streamers have been showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community since before the month started. There is a massive cross-section of content creators and audiences on the internet who support an egalitarian and equitable world.
Streamers like: Dream, TommyInnit, Tubbo, Nihachu, Karl Jacobs, Zak "Skeppy" Ahmed, Rebecca "JustaMinx," Cara "Captain Puffy," Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson, Luke "Punz," Alastair "Eret," and many others have vocally expressed their support for pride month.
Ranboo has been extremely vocal about his support for the community and has used his platform to take action and offer help.
On June 6th, Ranboo announced that all the donations made on his streams throughout this month would be directed to the Astraea Lesbian Foundation. Soon enough, they raised well upwards of $10k on the first day.
As of June 9th, Ranboo announced that they had raised nearly $20k so far. This is a significant progression of a campaign that began three days ago.