Minecraft streamers show support on social media for the beginning of Pride Month

June 1st, 2021, marked the beginning of Pride Month, and Minecraft streamers across all platforms have been showing their support online.

June is celebrated as the LGBTQ+ ("lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, etc.") pride month to commemorate the Stonewall Riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969. As a result, this month is full of discourse on the impact the LGBTQ+ community has had on the world.

Several content creators have shown support at the beginning of the month, and the Minecraft YouTube community is no exception. Minecraft streamers such as Clay "Dream," Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Niki "Nihachu," Ranboo, and so many more have taken a moment of their time to express love and validity to individuals of various genders, sexualities, and identities.

Minecraft streamers show overwhelming support for the LGBTQ+ community

June 1st, 2021, might have marked the beginning of this year's pride month, but streamers have been showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community since before the month started. There is a massive cross-section of content creators and audiences on the internet who support an egalitarian and equitable world.

Streamers like: Dream, TommyInnit, Tubbo, Nihachu, Karl Jacobs, Zak "Skeppy" Ahmed, Rebecca "JustaMinx," Cara "Captain Puffy," Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson, Luke "Punz," Alastair "Eret," and many others have vocally expressed their support for pride month.

Pride month should be every month, so even though it’s a little early, HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!!!!



Love to any member of the LGBTQ+ community. Will always have me in your corner, you’re valid, accepted, and welcome, no matter who you are.



LOVE U ALL — Dream (@Dream) May 31, 2021

gay ptide 🏳️‍🌈 — Tubbo (@TubboLive) May 31, 2021

happy (early) pride month everyone! i'm v happy to be a part of such an accepting, LGBTQIA+ welcoming community. always remember, you lot are fuckin badass! — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) May 31, 2021

IT'S FUCKING PRIDE MONTH LETS GOOOOOOOOO!!! Y'ALL ARE VALID AS FUCK AND DON'T LET ANYONE TELL YOU OTHERWISE. Your pronouns are valid, your sexuality is valid, your identity is valid, you are valid ❤️ 🏳️‍🌈 — Antfrost (@NotAntfrost) June 3, 2021

Happy Pride Month! 🌈



Every one of you are so valid & most importantly completely loved for exactly who you are. Everyone deserves loves & to be loved! Don't be ashamed of who you love & who you are because you're all beautiful and perfect!



🏳️‍🌈 Love is Love and You are Love! — Captain Puffy - Cara (@CptPuffy) June 1, 2021

Happy Pride Month!! Everyone deserves to be accepted for who they are and you are always welcome and loved in my community. No matter what anyone says you are valid <3 — Sapnap (@sapnap) June 1, 2021

I’m proud of you 🏳️‍🌈 don’t let people take it away from you! We are all so valid! — Niki (@Nihaachu) June 3, 2021

Happy Pride Month💕

Remember that no matter what, you’re 100% valid to be comfortable with who you share your love and affection with. Promise I’m always on your side in life, I appreciate all of you so much and you’re always accepted and welcome here :] — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) June 1, 2021

So proud of this community and how diverse and welcoming we all are! You are valid and deserve the best. Happy Pride Month and I love you all so much 💙💚💛🧡❤️💜 — Skeppy (@Skeppy) June 1, 2021

It's officially june in ireland!! Happy Pride Month to everyone in the lgbtq+ community 🏳️‍🌈 No matter who you are, where youre from, you are valid and loved ❤️ — Minx (@JustaMinx) May 31, 2021

It do almost be the month of pride 🏳️‍🌈 :) take care of each other and never let anyone tell you who you can or can't love. Be proud of who you are, because you're fucking awesome 👍 — Ph1LzA (@Ph1LzA) May 31, 2021

Happy pride month! This community is so accepting towards everyone and I am very happy to be a part of it. I will always be an ally of the LGBTQIA+. YOU ARE VALID ❤️ — Punz (@Punztw) June 1, 2021

It's Pride Month!!! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜



This is only my second Pride since I realised I was bi back in 2019! So, it is amazing to be able to support so many others in their own self-discovery!



If there is ever any doubt, know you are valid, you are loved! Be proud to be yourself! ❤️ — Eret (@Eret) June 1, 2021

Ranboo has been extremely vocal about his support for the community and has used his platform to take action and offer help.

🏳️‍🌈👍



lmao yeah i'm not just putting that. Happy early pride month to everyone! I hope that yall always remember that you guys are all SUPER valid and to not let ANYONE make you feel bad for the way you feel! The way you are is the way you are and it is always awesome! — Ranboo (@Ranboosaysstuff) May 31, 2021

If you are EVER having doubts or troubles NEVER feel afraid to reach out for help as there are so many people that are willing to help you! I recommend the Trevor Projects helpline for anyone that may be struggling during this time! https://t.co/FCb402fVmn — Ranboo (@Ranboosaysstuff) May 31, 2021

If you are able to donate to this amazing platform please do! As it is able to help so so many people every year and is SO deserving of support as it can help so many people that may feel hopeless. Again, I hope you all have a wonderful pride month! Stay safe :D — Ranboo (@Ranboosaysstuff) May 31, 2021

On June 6th, Ranboo announced that all the donations made on his streams throughout this month would be directed to the Astraea Lesbian Foundation. Soon enough, they raised well upwards of $10k on the first day.

Hey guys! In case you didnt hear my announcement on my stream today I have decided to donate to the Astraea Lesbian Foundation for Justice! ALL donos that I receive during this month will be going towards this foundation! I will also be donating a portion of everything else as// — Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) June 7, 2021

well! So far we have raised over 10k on donos ALONE! If you want to read what this foundation does you can read about it on their website! https://t.co/EnHuSLDXGu — Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) June 7, 2021

Once again, ALL DONOS as well as a huge portion of everything else that is made by me this month will be going to this foundation! Thank you for all of the support so far and I really hope we can do great things with this :D — Ranbalt (@ranaltboo) June 7, 2021

As of June 9th, Ranboo announced that they had raised nearly $20k so far. This is a significant progression of a campaign that began three days ago.

