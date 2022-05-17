Minecraft Championship (MCC) 22: Date, time, and how to watch

On Friday, May 6, 2022, Noxcrew tweeted out an announcement revealing the date and time of the next upcoming event, Minecraft Championship 22. The tournament is scheduled to take place later this month on Saturday, May 28.

This championship is set to be the twenty-second iteration of the main series of events. Despite there being "non-canon" or "unofficial" events, such as MCC Pride 2021 and MCC All-Stars, this particular tournament has not been revealed as one of those specially-themed events.

The Minecraft Championships (also known as "MCC") are a monthly series of tournaments put together by The Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major. The latter is responsible for putting together 10 four-player teams that earn a highly anticipated reveal mere weeks before the championship.

Details regarding Minecraft Championship 22

As of May 16, 2022, Noxcrew has revealed all 10 teams that are set to compete in the upcoming twenty-second iteration of the championship.

The event is designed to test each gamer's ability to cooperate and collaborate with each other, as well as their individual skills in Minecraft. This will be assessed through nine different minigames that competitors and their teams will work through over the course of the event.

Minecraft Championship 22 will take place on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 8.00 PM BST. For other timezones, this would be: 11.30 PM IST, 3:00 PM EST, 2:00 PM CST, and 12.00 PM PST.

The link to the general admin stream of the event will be tweeted out on the afternoon of the championship. The said link will be for audiences who don't want to watch the event from a specific competitor's perspective, but would rather have their viewing experience be more akin to watching an actual sporting event.

The link to this stream will be tweeted out on the official Minecraft Championship Twitter and will also be revealed via MCC Live.

For those who do have a specific team in mind that they'd like to watch, it's recommended to keep tabs on the social media and streaming platforms of their preferred team on the day of the event.

Most participants generally go live on their preferred streaming platform, whether that be Twitch or YouTube, about 20-30 minutes before the event actually begins.

It's likely that competitors will tweet out or announce their official start time for the stream. It's worth it to keep notifications on social media (especially Twitter), so viewers will know exactly when to join as to not miss out on even a second of the gripping fun and excitement that's sure to come from this month's event.

