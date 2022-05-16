Minecraft Championship (MCC) 21: Final standings, winners, and more

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, Team Cyan Coyotes (consisting of Seapeekay, Sapnap, Snifferish, and KryticZeuz) overwhelmingly dominated the final activity of the event, Dodgebolt. Nick "Sapnap," one of the four team members, was crowned a victor as both part of his team and as an individual victor of Minecraft Championship 21.
The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are a collaborative monthly event put together with the combined efforts of both The Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major. The latter is responsible for putting together each of the ten, four-player teams, which viewers look forward to the reveal of each championship.
The event consists of ten teams of four competitors who will work together to put their individual skills to the test in nine minigames that change with each monthly tournament. These minigames are designed to test the competitors' abilities to work as a team, as well as various skills, such as parkour, building, and player-versus-player combat, within Minecraft.
Minecraft Championship 21: Final team standings
Team Cyan Coyotes (consisting of KryticZeuz, Snifferish, Seapeekay, and Sapnap) claimed a staggering two-to-nothing victory against Team Blue Bats (consisting of Tubbo, Jack Manifold, Purpled, and 5Up) in the final activity of the event, Dodgebolt.
The team's victory marked the first victories for both Cass "Snifferish" and KryticZeuz, as well as the fifth and sixth victories for Callum "Seapeekay" Knight and Sapnap, respectively.
Team Blue Bats may have collected more coins throughout the overall event, but the final standings for the victor and runner-up are ultimately determined by the outcome of the final activity, Dodgebolt.
Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship 21:
1st: Team Cyan Coyotes (18957)
- Sapnap
- Seapeekay
- Snifferish
- KryticZeuz
2nd: Team Blue Bats (19566)
- 5Up
- Tubbo
- Jack Manifold
- Purpled
3rd: Team Yellow Yaks (18018)
- Smallishbeans
- fWhip
- Rendog
- Fruitberries
4th: Team Green Geckos (16518)
- Dream
- TommyInnit
- Sylvee
- vGumiho
5th: Team Purple Pandas (15505)
- Punz
- Awesamdude
- Ponk
- Smajor
6th: Team Pink Parrots (15388)
- Ranboo
- Wilbur Soot
- GeorgeNotFound
- Sneegsnag
7th: Team Orange Ocelots (15170)
- Illumina
- Ph1LzA
- ElainaExe
- Shubble
8th: Team Aqua Axolotls (14571)
- Antfrost
- BadBoyHalo
- Gee Nelly
- jojosolos
9th: Team Krimson Krakens (13468)
- Krtzyy
- Captain Sparklez
- KaraCorvus
- Krinios
10th: Team Lime Llamas (12261)
- PeteZahHutt
- Solidarity
- GoodTimesWithScar
- Grian
Minecraft Championship 21: Final individual standings
The event also crowns an individual victor in honor of participants who might not have won the overall tournament, but went above and beyond to collect the most coins individually. However, this time around, the winner of the individual award went to a participant who was also on the winning team.
Nick "Sapnap" received this individual victory since he has been performing impressively each time he gets the chance to compete at the Minecraft Championships. This event was no exception, with the individual victor collecting nearly three hundred coins more than the runner-up, Josh "Fruitberries."
Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship 21:
1st: Sapnap (3299)
2nd: Fruitberries (3048)
3rd: Purpled (2742)
4th: Illumina (2692)
5th: Seapeekay (2649)
6th: 5Up (2604)
7th: Smallishbeans (2580)
8th: jojosolos (2517)
9th: Punz (2505)
10th: TommyInnit (2481)
11th: Tubbo (2280)
12th: PeteZahHutt (2218)
13th: Jack Manifold (2093)
14th: Ph1LzA (2091)
15th: KryticZeuz (2083)
16th: Antfrost (2019)
17th: Dream (2019)
18th: fWhip (2018)
19th: Krtzyy (2010)
20th: GeorgeNotFound (1923)
21st: Sylvee (1900)
22nd: Smajor (1895)
23rd: Captain Sparklez (1886)
24th: Ranboo (1875)
25th: Grian (1849)
26th: Rendog (1829)
27th: Sneegsnag (1759)
28th: Snifferish (1657)
29th: Wilbur Soot (1650)
30th: Ponk (1636)
31st: Shubble (1589)
32nd: vGumiho (1541)
33rd: Awesamdude (1496)
34th: Krinios (1479)
35th: KaraCorvus (1450)
36th: BadBoyHalo (1423)
37th: Gee Nelly (1417)
38th: ElainaExe (1364)
39th: GoodTimesWithScar (1257)
40th: Solidarity (1122)