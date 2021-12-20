Minecraft Championship (MCC) 19: Final standings, winners, and more

On Saturday, December 11, 2021,Team Teal Turkeys (consisting of Sneegsnag, Sapnap, TommyInnit, and Ph1LzA) claimed a blinding victory at the end of Minecraft Championship 19.
The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are a series of monthly livestreamed events that have been continuously coordinated between the efforts of both The Noxcrew, and Scott "Smajor" Major. The latter is infamous for his daunting task of assigning four participants to each of the ten competing teams.
The event consists of ten teams of four competitors who will work together and put their individual skills to the test in nine unique minigames. These minigames are designed to test competitor's abilities to work as a team, as well as various skills, such as parkour and player-versus-player combat, within Minecraft.
On November 27, 2021, Minecraft Championship 19 had been revealed to be a holiday-themed event celebrating the month of December. This meant that the championship would be complete with new festive team names, as well as brand new minigame and hub maps.
Minecraft Championship 19 Final Team Standings
Team Teal Turkeys (consisting of: Sneegsnag, Sapnap, TommyInnit, and Ph1LzA) were, ultimately, the final team to claim victory in Minecraft Championship 19. The teal team impressively swept the final activity of the event, Dodgebolt.
This victory not only put fellow competitor, Nick "Sapnap," up to four total wins; but also marked the second team victory for Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons since Minecraft Championship 4.
Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship 19:
1st: Team Teal Turkeys (22288)
- Ph1LzA
- TommyInnit
- Sneegsnag
- Sapnap
2nd: Team Cerulean Candy Canes (22243)
- awesamdude
- vGumiho
- HBomb94
- Ryguyrocky
3rd: Team Red Reindeer (19989)
- Krinios
- GeorgeNotFound
- Eret
- Punz
4th: Team Emerald Elves (19453)
- Dream
- Tubbo
- Ranboo
- Slimecicle
5th: Team Ginger Breadmen (15869)
- Grian
- Solidarity
- PeteZahHutt
- GeminiTay
6th: Team Purple Penguins (15514)
- Wisp
- Seapeekay
- TapL
- Nihachu
7th: Team Pink Presents (12910)
- Jack Manifold
- Shubble
- Wilbur Soot
- Smajor
8th: Team Yellow Yetis (12281)
- Quig
- CaptainSparklez
- KaraCorvus
- Michaelmcchill
9th: Team Mint Mistletoes (10352)
- InTheLittleWood
- Smallishbeans
- FalseSymmetry
- Rendog
10th: Team Sapphire Santas (4062)
- James Turner
- DrGluon
- Vixella
- Zeuz
Minecraft Championship 19 Final Individual Standings
The Minecraft Championships also crown an individual victor for well-performing participants that may not have won the overall event, but went above and beyond to collect more coins than any other competitor.
Josh "fruitberries," member of the second-placing Team Cerulean Candy Canes, managed to claim the individual crown for Minecraft Championship 19.
Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship 19:
1st: fruitberries (3464)
2nd: Sapnap (3353)
3rd: Punz (3029)
4th: Ranboo (2856)
5th: TommyInnit (2829)
6th: Ph1LzA (2706)
7th: Dream (2640)
8th: GeorgeNotFound (2590)
9th: PeteZahHutt (2475)
10th: Krinios (2381)
11th: Tubbo (2373)
12th: awesamdude (2294)
13th: Quig (2286)
14th: Sneegsnag (2281)
15th: vGumiho (2280)
16th: Seapeekay (2246)
17th: Grian (2222)
18th: Ryguyrocky (2193)
19th: Wisp (2176)
20th: TapL (2087)
21st: SolidarityGaming (2076)
22nd: Slimecicle (1989)
23rd: Eret (1987)
24th: Smajor (1870)
25th: JackManifoldTV (1708)
26th: Wilbur Soot (1652)
27th: Smallishbeans (1643)
28th: Shubble (1600)
29th: InTheLittleWood (1576)
30th: GeminiTay (1526)
31st: CaptainSparklez (1442)
32nd: KaraCorvus (1391)
33rd: Michaelmcchill (1242)
34th: Nihachu (1208)
35th: Rendog (1139)
36th: falsesymmetry (1067)
37th: Vixella (594)
38th: KryticZeuZ (588)
39th: DrGluon (451)
40th: James Turner (358)
Minecraft Championship 19: Final Minigame Standings
On December 8,The Noxcrew revealed the nine minigames that would be showcased during the upcoming festive event: Sky Battle, Battle Box, Parkour Tag, Grid Runners, Build Mart, Survival Games, Hole In The Wall, Sands Of Time, and TGTTOSAWAF.
Here are the final minigame standings for Minecraft Championship 19:
Game No. 1: Build Mart
Winner: Team Ginger Breadmen
Game No. 2: Hole In The Wall
Winner: Team Emerald Elves
Game No. 3: Battle Box
Winner: Team Teal Turkeys
Game No. 4: Grid Runners
Winner: Team Red Reindeer
Game No. 5: TGTTOSAWAF
Winner: Team Ginger Breadmen
Game No. 6: Sky Battle
Winner: Team Teal Turkeys
Game No. 7: Sands Of Time
Winner: Team Emerald Elves
Game No. 8: Survival Games
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Winner: Team Cerulean Candy Canes