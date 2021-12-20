Minecraft Championship (MCC) 19: Final standings, winners, and more

On Saturday, December 11, 2021,Team Teal Turkeys (consisting of Sneegsnag, Sapnap, TommyInnit, and Ph1LzA) claimed a blinding victory at the end of Minecraft Championship 19.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are a series of monthly livestreamed events that have been continuously coordinated between the efforts of both The Noxcrew, and Scott "Smajor" Major. The latter is infamous for his daunting task of assigning four participants to each of the ten competing teams.

The event consists of ten teams of four competitors who will work together and put their individual skills to the test in nine unique minigames. These minigames are designed to test competitor's abilities to work as a team, as well as various skills, such as parkour and player-versus-player combat, within Minecraft.

On November 27, 2021, Minecraft Championship 19 had been revealed to be a holiday-themed event celebrating the month of December. This meant that the championship would be complete with new festive team names, as well as brand new minigame and hub maps.

Minecraft Championship 19 Final Team Standings

Team Teal Turkeys (consisting of: Sneegsnag, Sapnap, TommyInnit, and Ph1LzA) were, ultimately, the final team to claim victory in Minecraft Championship 19. The teal team impressively swept the final activity of the event, Dodgebolt.

This victory not only put fellow competitor, Nick "Sapnap," up to four total wins; but also marked the second team victory for Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons since Minecraft Championship 4.

Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship 19:

1st: Team Teal Turkeys (22288)

Ph1LzA

TommyInnit

Sneegsnag

Sapnap

2nd: Team Cerulean Candy Canes (22243)

awesamdude

vGumiho

HBomb94

Ryguyrocky

3rd: Team Red Reindeer (19989)

Krinios

GeorgeNotFound

Eret

Punz

4th: Team Emerald Elves (19453)

Dream

Tubbo

Ranboo

Slimecicle

5th: Team Ginger Breadmen (15869)

Grian

Solidarity

PeteZahHutt

GeminiTay

6th: Team Purple Penguins (15514)

Wisp

Seapeekay

TapL

Nihachu

7th: Team Pink Presents (12910)

Jack Manifold

Shubble

Wilbur Soot

Smajor

8th: Team Yellow Yetis (12281)

Quig

CaptainSparklez

KaraCorvus

Michaelmcchill

9th: Team Mint Mistletoes (10352)

InTheLittleWood

Smallishbeans

FalseSymmetry

Rendog

10th: Team Sapphire Santas (4062)

James Turner

DrGluon

Vixella

Zeuz

Minecraft Championship 19 Final Individual Standings

The Minecraft Championships also crown an individual victor for well-performing participants that may not have won the overall event, but went above and beyond to collect more coins than any other competitor.

Josh "fruitberries," member of the second-placing Team Cerulean Candy Canes, managed to claim the individual crown for Minecraft Championship 19.

Here are the final individual standings for Minecraft Championship 19:

1st: fruitberries (3464)

2nd: Sapnap (3353)

3rd: Punz (3029)

4th: Ranboo (2856)

5th: TommyInnit (2829)

6th: Ph1LzA (2706)

7th: Dream (2640)

8th: GeorgeNotFound (2590)

9th: PeteZahHutt (2475)

10th: Krinios (2381)

11th: Tubbo (2373)

12th: awesamdude (2294)

13th: Quig (2286)

14th: Sneegsnag (2281)

15th: vGumiho (2280)

16th: Seapeekay (2246)

17th: Grian (2222)

18th: Ryguyrocky (2193)

19th: Wisp (2176)

20th: TapL (2087)

21st: SolidarityGaming (2076)

22nd: Slimecicle (1989)

23rd: Eret (1987)

24th: Smajor (1870)

25th: JackManifoldTV (1708)

26th: Wilbur Soot (1652)

27th: Smallishbeans (1643)

28th: Shubble (1600)

29th: InTheLittleWood (1576)

30th: GeminiTay (1526)

31st: CaptainSparklez (1442)

32nd: KaraCorvus (1391)

33rd: Michaelmcchill (1242)

34th: Nihachu (1208)

35th: Rendog (1139)

36th: falsesymmetry (1067)

37th: Vixella (594)

38th: KryticZeuZ (588)

39th: DrGluon (451)

40th: James Turner (358)

Minecraft Championship 19: Final Minigame Standings

On December 8,The Noxcrew revealed the nine minigames that would be showcased during the upcoming festive event: Sky Battle, Battle Box, Parkour Tag, Grid Runners, Build Mart, Survival Games, Hole In The Wall, Sands Of Time, and TGTTOSAWAF.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ We're getting a little festive for MCC 19 ☃️ We're getting a little festive for MCC 19 ☃️ https://t.co/dN7WpvQ8FU

Here are the final minigame standings for Minecraft Championship 19:

Game No. 1: Build Mart

Winner: Team Ginger Breadmen

Game No. 2: Hole In The Wall

Winner: Team Emerald Elves

Game No. 3: Battle Box

Winner: Team Teal Turkeys

Game No. 4: Grid Runners

Winner: Team Red Reindeer

Game No. 5: TGTTOSAWAF

Winner: Team Ginger Breadmen

Game No. 6: Sky Battle

Winner: Team Teal Turkeys

Game No. 7: Sands Of Time

Winner: Team Emerald Elves

Game No. 8: Survival Games

Winner: Team Cerulean Candy Canes

