Who won Minecraft Championship (MCC) 22?

On May 28th, 2022 — Team Pink Parrots (consisting of: TommyInnit, Purpled, TheOrionSound, and Captain Sparklez) claimed an unexpected victory at the end of Minecraft Championship 22.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are a monthly series of invite-only events that have been coordinated and held by The Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major since the first ever tournament, which was held on November 17, 2019.

The former and his team mostly handle the technical aspects of the event, such as map design and programming, while the latter is notably in charge of assembling the ten, four-player teams that make up MCC.

Ten teams of four will compete in a sequence of eight (or nine) minigames, all designed to test a variety of skills within Minecraft. The focuses of each of these minigames can range from anything as talent-oriented as parkour, in-game movement, or player-versus-player combat, to general skills like puzzle-solving.

Minecraft Championship 22 was the twenty-second canon event in the second season of MCC. The tournament boasted a couple of brand new features for fans and competitors alike to look forward to, including an entirely new minigame called, "Meltdown."

Team Pink Parrots were an unexpected contender for the win in Minecraft Championship 22. Jordan "Captain Sparklez" Maron is more than infamous for having a continuous stroke of bad luck that delegates him and his teammates to third place; with the curse being dubbed "The Captain's Curse."

Captain Sparklez has participated in every single canon event since the debut, but he'd never won due to this curse. That is, until MCC 22. The curse was finally broken when Captain took the final shot to wipe out their opponents on the opposite side of the arena, Team Red Rabbits.

MCC 22 became the first win for more than half of the victorious team, including Captain, Oli "TheOrionSound," and Grayson "Purpled." For Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, however, this victory was his third in the history of MCC.

Here are the final team standings for Minecraft Championship 22:

1st: Team Pink Parrots (20243)

TommyInnit

Captain Sparklez

TheOrionSound

Purpled

2nd: Team Red Rabbits (20201)

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

Captain Puffy

awesamdude

3rd: Team Lime Llamas (18543)

Quig

Smajor

Solidarity

PearlescentMoon

4th: Team Cyan Coyotes (18417)

Ranboo

Seapeekay

Wilbur Soot

Wisp

5th: Team Orange Ocelots (16774)

PeteZahHutt

Spifey

Smallishbeans

Ryguyrocky

6th: Team Yellow Yaks (14765)

jojosolos

Sylvee

Gee Nelly

Blushi

7th: Team Purple Pandas (14689)

Punz

GeminiTay

Shubble

Cubfan

8th: Team Aqua Axolotls (13703)

HBomb94

GoodTimesWithScar

FalseSymmetry

Grian

9th: Team Green Geckos (12433)

Michaelmcchill

Sapnap

TinaKitten

Foolish Gamers

10th: Team Blue Bats (9539)

Tubbo

TapL

Eret

Snifferish

Dream comes in first place for individual coin count in Minecraft Championship 22

MCC always crowns an individual victor based on how many coins a competitor was able to collected throughout the entire event. While the individual victor doesn't get as much of a spotlight as the overall winning team, it's still an impressive feat to be recognized as the participant who collected the most coins.

Clay "Dream," one of the members of the second placing team, was crowned the individual victor for collecting the most coins throughout MCC 22.

While many fans were disappointed that the faceless, fan-favorite streamer and his team didn't win the overall tournament; having collected the most coins out of everyone, including the winning team, wholly makes up for that small loss.

1st: Dream (3247)

2nd: Purpled (3168)

3rd: jojosolos (3088)

4th: PeteZahHutt (2920)

5th: Punz (2718)

6th: Quig (2690)

7th: Seapeekay (2673)

8th: GeorgeNotFound (2536)

9th: Sapnap (2519)

10th: awesamdude (2501)

11th: Smajor (2448)

12th: Captain Sparklez (2424)

13th: TommyInnit (2371)

14th: HBomb94 (2253)

15th: Smallishbeans (2184)

16th: TheOrionSound (2179)

17th: Ranboo (2152)

18th: Solidarity (2046)

19th: Ryguyrocky (2040)

20th: Wisp (1980)

21st: Sylvee (1974)

22nd: PearlescentMoon (1927)

23rd: Grian (1866)

24th: TapL (1837)

25th: Wilbur Soot (1806)

26th: Tubbo (1743)

27th: Foolish Gamers (1705)

28th: Captain Puffy (1600)

29th: Cubfan (1497)

30th: Spifey (1490)

31st: GeminiTay (1442)

32nd: GoodTimesWithScar (1391)

33rd: Shubble (1360)

34th: FalseSymmetry (1360)

35th: Blushi (1313)

36th: Michaelmcchill (1245)

37th: Gee Nelly (1168)

38th: Snifferish (1061)

39th: TinaKitten (898)

40th: Eret (840)

Who were the best players in each minigame during Minecraft Championship 22?

As stated, the event is made up of eight minigames designed to focus on a variety of in-games skills within Minecraft. With forty total competitors and assigned teams, it's unpredictable whether or not certain participants who excel in, for example, parkour are put on a team of three others who don't excel in that area.

The top players in each minigame are defined by how many kills/coins were accumulated throughout.

Here are the top players for all eight minigames in Minecraft Championship 22:

Game No. 1: Meltdown

Best Performing Team: Pink Parrots

Top Player: Purpled

Game No. 2: Parkour Tag

Best Performing Team: Orange Ocelots

Top Player: PeteZahHutt

Game No. 3: Rocket Spleef Rush

Best Performing Team: Red Rabbits

Top Player: Tubbo

Game No. 4: Hole In The Wall

Best Performing Team: Cyan Coyotes

Top Player: jojosolos

Game No. 5: Ace Race

Best Performing Team: Red Rabbits

Top Player: Dream

Game No. 6: Battle Box

Best Performing Team: Cyan Coyotes

Top Player: Quig

Game No. 7: Sands Of Time

Best Performing Team: Red Rabbits

Top Player: N/A

Game No. 8: TGTTOSAWAF

Best Performing Team: Pink Parrots

Top Player: Dream

