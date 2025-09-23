Who is Kelton_g? Fans accuse Twitch streamer of assaulting elderly individual in Japan

On September 22, 2025, a clip of Spanish-speaking streamer Kelton_g pushing an elderly Japanese man on a train in Japan went viral across X and Reddit. As of this writing, Kelton's streaming accounts on Twitch and Kick are suspended. On Twitch, the streamer's account page displays a message indicating that a violation of the platform's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service resulted in the ban. While Twitch has yet to confirm if the suspension happened due to the incident in Japan, fans online have accused the streamer of assault. User u/starcraft2020 shared a clip of the incident on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, saying:&quot;Twitch Streamer Kelton_g Assaults Elderly Man in Japan After Being Asked to Stop Filming on Train.&quot;Twitch Streamer Kelton_g Assaults Elderly Man in Japan After Being Asked to Stop Filming on Train byu/starcraft2020 inLivestreamFailThe clip showed Kelton IRL streaming on a train when a seemingly upset elderly man approached and attempted to touch him. The streamer then shoved the man away. A second shove came while the man had his back turned to Kelton in retreat. After the second push, the streamer was heard saying:&quot;Ay, stop, bro! Don't touch me, bro. Stop. Stop.&quot; u/chiiihoo responded to the post calling out Kelton for giving tourists a bad name:&quot;And that is why Japanese people hate tourists.&quot; On X, user @BossLibertarian referred to the streamer as an &quot;idiot&quot;:&quot;he is an idiot that does not respect the culture or elderly.&quot;More reactions from r/LivestreamFail to Kelton_g's train incident (Images via r/LivestreamFail/Reddit) u/MAKincs seemed surprised that such an altercation came from outside the Kick platform, which has hosted controversial IRL streaming figures like Johnny Somali and Vitaly in the past:&quot;Rare clip where it’s not a kick streamer, wow.&quot;Kelton_g is often recognized for his tendency to don a Monkey D. Luffy costume, the protagonist of the hit anime One Piece, while streaming. u/OkButterscotch21 mentioned Luffy, saying:&quot;Luffy wouldn't do that.&quot;Looking at more context behind Kelton_g's train interaction in JapanLonger clips of the incident posted on X show a different side of the story. Based on extended footage, the elderly man made first contact, slapping the streamer on his chest while seemingly telling Kelton_g that he was too loud. Kelton did not retaliate but instead offered a thumbs up, asking:&quot;It's okay? Or no?&quot; The man then made contact two more times, this time pushing the streamer's face away. Kelton laughed off this initial interaction, but during the second one, he seemed to have had enough and pushed the man.As the context was made clearer, certain netizens started to side with Kelton:&quot;Much-needed context. The old dude was unnecessarily aggressive. The guy should not have been talking on the train, but that doesn’t give unc the right to put his hands on him multiple times, then call station staff and play the victim when he got what he deserved,&quot; said @DenjinK on X. &quot;More people need to watch this full video before commenting. At first, it seemed overkill, but after finding out this is the third time walking up and putting hands on the streamer, I might’ve reacted the same way. I respect elders, but where’s the line here?&quot; said u/ToniMacaroni1211 on r/LivestreamFailUpdates from Kelton_g's Instagram stories (Images via @keltonlives/Instagram)Later, on Instagram, the streamer shared the full context behind the situation and took accountability for being a bad actor:&quot;In Japan, people are really respectful and very good, and they are always very hospitable and calm, but unfortunately, I had to live this experience traveling on a train in Fukuoka, and we shouldn’t generalize because Japan is a 'sugoe' country!! Both the other person and I acted badly, the gentleman for being rude to me and trying to hit me 3 times in a row, and I for pushing him. I hope the context is clear and that I acted only in a defensive position and never to hurt anyone!&quot; Ultimately, Kelton cooperated with Japanese authorities and will not face any major repercussions. On Instagram, he shared a message via his story and said:&quot;Fortunately, everything went well, and the Japanese police understood that it was the other person who started the confrontation, and I was just defending myself.&quot;In other news, Johnny Somali was reportedly charged with new criminal charges in South Korea, as the controversial streamer faces multiple years in prison.