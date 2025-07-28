Johnny Somali reportedly faces new criminal charge in South Korea, as controversial streamer faces multiple years in prison

A new criminal charge has reportedly been filed against Ramsey Khalid Ismael, better known as "Johnny Somali." On July 27, 2025, lawyer and YouTuber Andrew "Legal Mindset" Esquire reported that an eighth indictment had been filed against the controversial streamer in South Korea as part of his ongoing criminal investigation.

For those unaware, Johnny Somali is reportedly facing several charges in South Korea, including obstruction of business, violating the Special Act on the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, and allegedly violating the Child Welfare Act.

According to Legal Mindset, an eighth charge was recently added to Ramsey's case in the country. He elaborated:

"The new charge is an additional Obstruction of Business criminal count! So, now we have four counts, count them, four counts of Obstruction of Business. This is absolutely insane! It's crazy! And this is what I told you beforehand. Now, Johnny Somali, Ramsey, was mocking me back in November and December of last year for counting all those individual instances, because remember, when you do something, that is an individual instance of a crime, and they can stack those counts."

Furthermore, Legal Mindset stated that the new charge against the permanently banned Kick streamer would be brought up during his trial scheduled for August 13, 2025:

"The most important thing here is that this is going to come up at trial on August 13th. So, he is going to have to decide what to do with this. Now, he may or may not make a plea at the next trial date. So, he may or may not say whether he pleads guilty or not guilty. And, by the way, he's finding out about this from my stream. He doesn't know about this. We actually know from the court records that he is going to get the notice tomorrow. So, Johnny Somali doesn't even know until right now."

Timestamp - 04:18

Legal Mindset explains how long Johnny Somali could be sentenced in South Korea

At the nine-minute mark of his aforementioned YouTube video, Legal Mindset shared details on the supposed duration of Johnny Somali's sentencing in South Korea.

While claiming that the "nuisance streamer" could face a default sentence of four years and nine months, an aggravated minimum sentence of eight years and four and a half months, and an aggravated maximum sentence of 12 years in prison, Andrew said:

"Remember the default was about two years? Now it's four. The aggravated minimum, which I think is very possible, is eight years and four and a half months. Think about that, people. A minimum of eight years and four and a half months. That cannot be more wonderful. That cannot be a more apt punishment for Johnny Somali if he gets eight years in a Korean prison."

Timestamp - 09:44

Johnny Somali has yet to issue a public statement about his legal case in South Korea.

