Johnny Somali reportedly under investigation for another crime that may put him in jail for up to 10 years

Ramsey Khalid Ismael, better known as "Johnny Somali," is reportedly under investigation for violating the Child Welfare Act in South Korea. On June 17, 2025, Andrew Esquire, a YouTuber and lawyer who runs the "Legal Mindset" channel, reported that South Korean authorities launched an investigation after receiving evidence that Johnny Somali allegedly violated the Child Welfare Act.

Legal Mindset explained the purpose of the Child Welfare Act using a PowerPoint presentation, writing:

"Article 1 (Purpose) The purpose of this Act is to guarantee the welfare of children so that they can be born healthy and grow up happily and safely."

"Article 2 (Basic Ideas) (3) In all activities concerning children, the interests of children shall be considered, among others."

"Article 17 (Prohibited Acts) No person shall engage in any of the following acts: 2. Having a child engage in lewd acts or arranging such acts, or committing sexual harassment or sexual abuse against a child that may make him or her feel sexually ashamed."

According to Legal Mindset, South Korean authorities previously investigated Johnny Somali concerning the case but did not prosecute him due to a lack of information.

However, the authorities reportedly now "have all of the supporting evidence" and are pursuing the case against the permanently banned Kick streamer:

"Now, to be clear up before, Ramsey was initially investigated for this, and they did indeed decide not to bring this to trial initially. But at that point, they didn't have all the information. They didn't have all the evidence. And now they have all the supporting evidence, and they're saying, 'Nope! We're going to look at the Child Welfare Act again."

Timestamp - 08:10

Johnny Somali could be jailed for up to 10 years if found guilty of violating the Child Welfare Act in South Korea

Further in the video, Legal Mindset reported that violating South Korea's Child Welfare Act results in imprisonment for not more than 10 years or a fine of up to 50 million won ($36,490.89).

While insisting that Johnny Somali was under investigation for multiple counts of violating the act, Legal Mindset stated:

"So, we can now confirm, without a doubt, that Ramsey Khaled Ismael is facing a renewed investigation of the Child Welfare Act. Not just potentially on one count, but for multiple counts, for multiple actions within the Republic of Korea that may constitute a violation of the Child Welfare Act. We could see one count, we could see two counts, three counts. We don't know yet how many they want to pursue because there are several pieces of evidence, which the police find very persuasive, and may indeed go forward against him."

Johnny Somali made headlines on May 16, 2025, when he reportedly pled guilty to obstruction of business and violation of the Minor Crimes Act.

