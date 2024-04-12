Johnny Somali banned from Kick after getting arrested for pinning photos of Adin Ross and Jeffrey Epstein at the Western Wall

Controversial internet personality Johnny Somali has been banned from Kick. On April 12, 2024, X user @canceljohnnys shared a screenshot of a message from a an individual named Somali Burner. The latter posted a screenshot of Kick's official email to the streamer, informing him that his account had been suspended due to hate speech.

Here is what was written in the email:

"Account suspended. Hey JohnnySomali, your account has been temporarily suspended due to a breach of terms of service. Reason: Hate Speech. This suspension will expire."

What did Johnny Somali do during a recent stream that resulted in his arrest and a ban from Kick?

During a recent Kick livestream, Johnny Somali went to the Western Wall in Jerusalem and decided to pin photos of Adin Ross, Jeffrey Epstein, and Harvey Weinstein there. While making some contentious remarks, the 23-year-old stated:

"Adin Ross, give Somali a deal. Epstein, you've always been one of us. We love you. You're our king Jew. You're one of us. It doesn't matter what you did, n***a, you're still Jewish and you're still one of us. The final one is - Harvey Weinstein. I love you so much. You're one of my top Jews. I love you."

The content creator claimed that his antics were the "finale" in Israel and added:

"This is the finale in Israel, guys. This has been a great one-month stream, guys. Can I see Ws in the chat? Was this not a great finale in Israel?"

Later in the broadcast, Johnny Somali was confronted by police officers, one of whom asked what he had put on the wall.

Claiming to have done "nothing wrong," the streamer responded:

"Nothing wrong. I prayed. I prayed."

The officials eventually escorted Somali out of the area.

X user @canceljohnnys provided details about the incident, writing:

"@RabbiSomali was arrested again at the Western Wall in Israel. It seems that the authorities were watching him pin photos of Adin Ross and Jeffrey Epstein to the wall. He showed his passport, his smartphone was taken away, and his broadcast ended."

This is not Johnny Somali's first arrest in Israel. On April 7, 2024, the controversial figure hosted a livestream from a demonstration during which he harassed and catcalled an Israeli female police officer. A male cop confronted him and detained him. The Phoenix, Arizona native was released from custody later that day.