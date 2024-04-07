Controversial Kick streamer Johnny Somali reportedly arrested after making contentious remarks towards Israeli female police officer

On April 7, 2024, controversial Kick streamer Johnny Somali made headlines after he was reportedly arrested during a livestream. The content creator hosted an IRL broadcast from Israel. At one point, several police officers arrived at a particular location. Seeing this, Johnny Somali took the opportunity to make contentious remarks directed toward a female officer.

He said:

"Oh, you're a bad b**ch. I swear to god. You're a bad b**ch. I'll take you to dinner, I swear to god, I'll change your life. I'll change your life, I promise you. You're a bad b**ch right here. I'll change your life, baby girl. You don't need to work for these ni***s no more. I'll change your life!"

A few moments later, a male police officer approached Somali and told him to back off. While the streamer argued that he "was on the sidewalk," the officer grabbed him, and the situation took a turn for the worse.

Telling the cop to "relax," Johnny Somali exclaimed:

"Okay, okay, okay! I'll go. Relax! I'm on the sidewalk. I'm from America, what are you doing?! I'm going! I'm going, n***a, what the f**k? I'm streaming!"

The content creator then asked why he was "going to jail," asserting that he was from the United States:

"Oh s**t! What am I going to jail for? I'm from America! I'm from America! USA! My phone, my phone!"

The video ended with Somali being placed in a police car.

"Somebody just started killing everybody" - Johnny Somali claims to have witnessed an alleged shooting after getting released from the reported arrest

After his release from the reported arrest, Johnny Somali went live again on the same day (April 7, 2024). In a one-minute and 16-second-long video, the controversial streamer claimed to have witnessed an alleged shooting at a restaurant.

Providing details about the situation, the 23-year-old said:

"I'm eating dinner right here with (the streamer's associate's name), somebody came in the restaurant with a gun and just started shooting the whole restaurant. Shooting everybody. Someone just came into the restaurant and just started shooting everybody. Oh, my god, you guys!"

The IRL streamer added:

"I need to leave Israel right now. Somebody just ran in the restaurant with a gun while we were eating... somebody just started killing everybody (and) shooting everybody in the restaurant. Two people just got shot while we were eating dinner in the restaurant."

This is not the first time Johnny Somali has found himself in a peculiar situation. On March 25, 2024, the Kick streamer was assaulted in Israel after allegedly harassing locals.