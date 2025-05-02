South Korean Navy SEAL responds after YouTuber pays his fine for assaulting Johnny Somali

South Korean Navy SEAL Dalgeun Yu has responded after YouTuber Donut Operator paid his fine for assaulting Ramsey "Johnny Somali." For context, on October 31, 2024, Dalgeun Yu livestreamed himself attacking Johnny Somali in response to the latter's controversial actions in his home country. As a result, Dalgeun was fined $7,000 for assaulting the "nuisance streamer."

On April 30, 2025, popular Donut Operator revealed on X that he had paid the remaining amount of the fine ($4,000), after the first $3,000 had been crowdfunded. He wrote:

"Y’all thought I was joking. 4k because he already crowdfunded 3k*"

Dalgeun Yu responded to Donut Operator's gesture via a YouTube Community post. Expressing gratitude and respect for the content creator, the South Korean personality stated he had "four more punishments" in connection with the incident involving Johnny Somali and Hank Yoo.

"Thank you very much Donut Operator. I respect him and thank you very much for helping me. To tell my foreign friends about my current situation, I have been fined about W1.5 million for assault related to Somali, Hank, and I have about four more punishments for intimidation and stalking. They also aim to extort money from me by filing additional civil suits, and now Somali and Hank have no money."

Dalgeun also thanked his supporters in the post.

"I am also living a life of gratitude to everyone who helped me after the Somali assault, and I am also living a life of helping others. Thanks to you, I have been able to grow to this point and I am always living a life of gratitude every day. Thank you again Donut Operator, and thank you to all the Koreans who helped me, foreigners! Somail odiga?"

South Korean Navy SEALs' most recent YouTube Community post (Image via @유달근TV/YouTube)

"I'm in Dongdaemun" - When Johnny Somali challenged Dalgeun Yu to "come" and "catch him"

During an old livestream, Johnny Somali reacted to Dalgeun Yu's ongoing broadcast and made some disparaging remarks. While challenging the latter to "catch him" and disclosing his location, the permanently banned Kick streamer stated:

"Look at this stupid a** n***a. Look at this stupid a** n***a! Stupid a** n***a! N***a, I'm going to type, 'Stupid a**.' Come, catch me! Come, catch me! I'm in Dongdaemun. Dongdaemun. Come! Dongdaemun. Come to Dongdaemun. Dongdaemun! Come! Come!"

Johnny Somali made headlines on April 26, 2025, when he began to panic after two police officers confronted and followed him live on stream.

