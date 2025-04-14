Johnny Somali allegedly "e-begging" for money as he faces charges in South Korea

Controversial internet personality Ramsey Khalid "Johnny Somali" Ismael is allegedly "e-begging" for money while facing charges in South Korea. On April 14, 2025, lawyer Andrew "Legal Mindset" uploaded a video on his official YouTube channel, claiming that the streamer was begging for legal funds online.

Ad

According to Legal Mindset, Johnny Somali is running out of money and hosted an X Spaces session on April 11, 2025, during which he pleaded with the online community for funds.

Describing the situation as "very interesting," Legal Mindset said:

"Let's talk about him running out of money. This is very interesting. So, we had a really interesting event, which was a Johnny Somali X Space, where they said, you know, donate to the Somali legal fund. And the 49 views, you know, not that much. But that said, he was e-begging. He was asking for money because he does not have money for his lawyers. He cannot afford a lawyer. He has to e-beg because he is out of money."

Ad

Trending

Legal Mindset also claimed that Johnny Somali's associate in South Korea, Hank Yoo, had also been "begging" from the indefinitely banned Kick streamer's community:

"Hank cannot give him any more money. Hank has been begging for him to his community. So, he had to go out and try to beg on X for money because he is running out of money. Once again, this proves that Korea's strategy has worked to keep him in Korea for as long as possible with no income so that he cannot... he's blood dry. He's essentially blood dry."

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 01:30

What charges is Johnny Somali facing in South Korea?

Johnny Somali is a 24-year-old internet personality who has been labeled a "nuisance streamer" due to his controversial actions. He has been living in South Korea for several months, and his antics in the country have drawn criticism and scrutiny.

As a result of his actions, the content creator was charged with multiple offenses in South Korea - two counts of obstruction of business and two violations of the Minor Crimes Act. He reportedly pleaded guilty to all the charges on March 7, 2025, after claiming he would make a false plea of mental insanity in court during a livestream.

Ad

On March 27, 2025, a fifth charge was added to his case in the country, with Legal Mindset claiming that it carried a mandatory prison sentence with no option for a fine.

Expand Tweet

The following month, on April 8, 2025, reports surfaced online indicating that Johnny Somali was being investigated for "child sexual harassment" following his actions during an IRL broadcast on September 30, 2025. If found guilty after the investigation, the content creator could face 10 years in prison with labor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More