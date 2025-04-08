Johnny Somali could face 10-year prison sentence with labor in South Korea, as he's reportedly being investigated for "child sexual harassment"

Ramsey Khalid Ismael, better known as "Johnny Somali," could face a potential prison sentence of 10 years with labor in South Korea, as he is reportedly being investigated for "child sexual harassment." On April 7, 2025, lawyer and YouTuber Andrew "Legal Mindset" discussed "one of the largest bombshells" in the ongoing legal case involving Johnny Somali.

On March 7, 2025, the permanently banned Kick streamer pleaded guilty to all three original charges, including obstruction of business and two minor Crimes Act violations.

He found himself in hot water again on March 21, 2025, when he allegedly stalked and sexually harassed a Japanese female streamer during a Parti broadcast.

On April 7, Legal Mindset shared a one-minute-four-second clip from Johnny Somali's September 30, 2024, livestream, which showed him playing sexually suggestive text-to-speech messages targeted at children.

While claiming that he would go to jail because of the text-to-speech messages, Johnny Somali said:

"I'm going to jail. I'm going to get kicked out of here. I'm sorry, ringtone. Ringtone! Ringtone! My ringtone! (An individual confronts the streamer, telling him to turn down his speaker's volume.) Sorry, sorry, ringtone. People calling me on the phone. Down? Okay. Thank you. They have security. Think I'm going to get kicked out? They're calling security, guys. I've got to turn it down."

Providing details for the matter, Legal Mindset wrote:

"One of the largest bombshells today is that Ramsey Khalid Ismael has been seriously investigated by South Korean police and prosecutors for child sexual harassment. A crime which carries a potential prison sentence of 10 years with labor. Below is some video evidence."

Legal Mindset elaborates on the "severe penalty" Johnny Somali could face if he's found guilty after the "child sexual harassment" investigation

At the two-hour-14-minute mark of the YouTube livestream, Johnny Somali's Legal Team (LIVE), Legal Mindset elaborated on the "severe penalty" that the controversial streamer could face if found guilty of "child sexual harassment".

He said:

"Other text-to-speech that are vile, even the English ones were vile and disgusting. And many of them are sexual as well. It's nasty. It's disgusting. And the penalty is severe. The penalty is imprisonment with labor. How does that read? With labor! Enter the cabbages. For not more than 10 years or a fine not exceeding 50 million won. Impresonment with labor for up to 10 years and a fine of up to 50 million won. It can be both, by the way."

Timestamp - 02:14:26

Legal Mindset added:

"Yeah, this is the one that really got me pissed off. I remember reviewing this, and I was like, 'This is the most disgusting one of all.' Right? There's some that are okay, but this one's disgusting."

As of this writing, Johnny Somali has not issued a statement about the "child sexual harassment" investigation.

