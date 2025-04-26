"Go away from me!": Johnny Somali seemingly panics after South Korean police confront him live on stream

A video of controversial internet personality Ramsey "Johnny Somali" telling a South Korean police officer to "go away" after being confronted on livestream has surfaced. On April 26, 2025, X user @johnnysosmally posted a two-minute-19-second video from his recent IRL broadcast from the country, and wrote:

Ad

"(BIG LONG SIGH) April 26th and Johnny Somali was confronted by South Korean police twice. Twice in one day. So, was #johnnysomali arrested or detained? Nope. South Korean police let him go over and over and over and over..."

In it, two South Korean police officers confronted Johnny Somali, and when one of them appeared to tell him to "calm down" and lower his voice, the 24-year-old remarked:

Ad

Trending

"What do you want?! (Two police officers enter the elevator where the streamer broadcasts from.) What do you want? I'm YouTube live. I'm calm down. (Police officer tells the streamer to 'calm down.') I'm calmed down! What the hell do you want from me, n***a? I'm calm. I swear to god, I told you all n****s. What do you want from me? What?! I'm calm! My house, I go to my house! I'm calm. I go home! I go home now! Now I go home?"

Ad

Upon noticing the police officer following him, Johnny Somali seemingly started panicking. Telling him to turn away as he opened his house door, the permanently banned Kick streamer said:

"Why are you following me? Why? What do you want? What do you want?! What?! Go away from me! N***a, go away! N***a, go away, n***a! What do you want?! My face. Go away! Okay, go, go! Okay, bye-bye! Okay! Go away! Go! I go my house, don't look. Look that way! Okay, look that way! Don't look! This one, don't look! Turn! Password. No, turn, turn!"

Ad

When Johnny Somali entered his house, he stated:

"B**ch a** n***as. I told y'all n***as!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Johnny Somali recently spoke about leaving South Korea by sailing on international waters

Johnny Somali made headlines on April 25, 2025, when a video of his livestream was shared on X, in which he expressed his desire to leave South Korea by sailing on international waters.

Claiming that he would rent a boat or an inflatable raft and set sail from Incheon, the Parti streamer said:

Ad

"I'm going to Incheon, I'm renting a boat or an inflatable raft, and I'm going to stream sailing to international waters. As soon as I hit the international water, these n***s can't touch me."

YouTuber and lawyer Andrew "Legal Mindset" commented on the situation, claiming that Ramsey would not be able to get "anywhere near" international waters with a small boat or an inflatable raft. Furthermore, Legal Mindset stated that the furthest Johnny Somali could travel using the transportation method was to North Korea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More