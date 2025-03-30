"He got violent with her": Body cam footage of Camilla Araujo accusing Jack Doherty of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Body cam footage of Camilla Araujo accusing controversial streamer Jack Doherty of alleged domestic violence has surfaced on social media. For context, Jack Doherty made headlines on March 25, 2025, when his ex-girlfriend McKinley Richardson called the cops on him after they split up.

He hosted a livestream on Parti, where he accused his former partner of "using him for money" after she called the police on him following their separation. He said:

"She just called the cops on me, packed all her s**t, and took her f**king car. Insane, bro! I can't believe I dated that b**ch for the past two years. It doesn't even seem real! It's insane. Evil, bro. She has been plotting this s**t for a minute. This b**ch used me for f**king money!"

On March 29, 2025, X user @FearedBuck shared a two-minute-35-second video on the social media platform. The body cam footage showed police officers responding to a call from internet influencer Camilla Araujo.

While alleging that Jack Doherty "got violent" with McKinley Richardson, Araujo said:

"Yeah, he got violent with her last night. He put his hands on her, she came to my house, I'm her friend. I'm an old friend of his. If he were to see our car, it would have escalated things. So, I hid here. She is there with her friends in a car. In a Nissan that he has never seen before."

When a police officer asked Camilla Araujo to explain who she was referring to as "he and she," the content creator responded:

"Okay, McKinley. She is in a car next to the house that the call was for. I'm sorry, I'm an old friend of Jack, so, he is the person that is her ex-boyfriend. McKinley was staying at our house, and so, we drove her here. If he saw us, it would've made it worse. So, her other friend is with McKinley right now."

Camilla Araujo also elaborated on how Jack Doherty allegedly threatened McKinley Richardson:

"He locked the door and has [sent] threatening text messages... that he wants to punch her in the face, that he's going to destroy her s**t."

Jack Doherty responds to allegations of domestic abuse

Jack Doherty responded to X user @FearedBuck's post on the same day. While claiming to have "never laid a finger" on his ex-girlfriend, the permanently banned Kick streamer denied allegations of domestic violence, writing:

"I never laid a finger on her, those girls don’t know anything. Making up straight lies. “Domestic violence” gtfo show some bruises or a mark or something that’s crazy."

As of this writing, neither McKinley Richardson nor Camilla Araujo have responded to Doherty refuting domestic violence allegations.

