"Can't touch me": Johnny Somali plans on leaving South Korea by sailing on international waters while facing charges in country

A video of Ramsey Khalid Ismael, better known as "Johnny Somali," saying people "can't touch him" while detailing plans to leave South Korea, has surfaced on social media. On April 25, 2025, X user @Awk20000 shared a minute-long clip from YouTuber and lawyer Andrew "Legal Mindset's" recent livestream.

In it, Johnny Somali expressed his intention to travel to Incheon and rent a boat or inflatable raft before setting sail on international waters while facing charges in the country.

For those unaware, Somali is currently facing several charges in South Korea, with a trial scheduled for May 16, 2025. His first trial was held on March 7, 2025, and he pleaded guilty to the original charges against him, which included obstruction of business and two minor crimes act violations.

During a livestream, Johnny Somali claimed that the authorities cannot "touch" him once he enters international waters:

"I'm going to Incheon, I'm renting a boat or an inflatable raft, and I'm going to stream sailing to international waters. As soon as I hit the international water, these n***s can't touch me."

According to Legal Mindset, the 24-year-old would "not get anywhere near" international waters. Furthermore, Andrew claimed that the furthest Ramsey could travel was to North Korea.

Legal Mindset elaborated:

"That is not going to happen. Number one - he will not get anywhere near international waters. He wouldn't even make it close to international waters because of the outlying islands, he would go far. The closest he could get to international waters would be trying to go to North Korea, in which case, North Korea, I would love for him to try that because they will shoot down and destroy any boat. They shoot down Chinese fishing vessels. They would 100% shoot him down."

"It would be RIP Ramsey real quick" - Legal Mindset comments on Johnny Somali's plans of renting a boat or inflatable raft to hit the international waters

Legal Mindset continued the conversation, explaining what would happen if Johnny Somali set sail using a rented boat or an inflatable raft. He said:

"In an inflatable raft or a small boat, he wouldn't even make it out of the bay. Right? He wouldn't even make it out of the bay. It would be RIP Ramsey real quick, if they'd even try to rent it to him. Right? So, I mean, once again, I would love to see him try. It would not work. This will not work."

(Timestamp - 01:16:35)

In other news, Johnny Somali recently threatened to spread sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in South Korea. He also threatened Legal Mindset, saying he would inject the latter with a needle contaminated with "HIV blood."

