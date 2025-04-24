"Police can't stop me": Johnny Somali threatens to spread STDs in South Korea and inject person with HIV/AIDS needle

Controversial internet personality Ramsey Khalid "Johnny Somali" Ismael has threatened to spread sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in South Korea and to inject a person with an HIV/AIDS-contaminated needle. On April 23, 2025, a two-minute-20-second video from his recent livestream surfaced on X. In it, the 24-year-old stated that he would be a "danger" to South Korean women if he didn't get out of the country.

Asserting he would "make sure to spread whatever he has," Johnny Somali claimed that neither the police nor the South Korean government could "stop him." He said:

"If Korea does not let me out of Korea, I'm telling you right now - it is a danger to the Korean women. I have had so much s*x with Korean women while I've been locked here. I don't wear any condom when I f**k these Korean women. I don't get any STD tests when I f**k these Korean women. I don't. I don't get any STD tests when I f**k these Korean women, and I make sure to spread whatever I have to all these Korean women. And the police can't stop me. The government can't stop me. I will make sure to cr***pie and impregnate as many Korean women as possible."

Johnny Somali went on to refer to himself as a "super spreader":

"I am going to up the birth rate every single day. What do you guys think I do with my free time? These Korean ladies is feeding them for black d**k. Every single week they keep me in Korea, I'm going to keep c**ing in Korean women. I'm a handsome, sexy n***a. I'm nice, I'm good-looking... and I will never take an STD test, and if I have an STD, if I have HIV, if I have gonorrhea, if I have chlamydia, I'm a super spreader, n***a."

Johnny Somali threatens YouTuber Legal Mindset by saying he'd "inject" the latter with "HIV blood"

Another 11-second video from his livestream was shared on X, in which Johnny Somali threatened a "pin-prick attack" on YouTuber and lawyer Andrew "Legal Mindset." Claiming that he'd inject the latter with "HIV blood," the permanently banned Kick streamer said:

"Legal Mindset, I don't need to fight that n***a. I'll walk past the n***a, inject the n***a with some HIV blood, with a f**king needle, n***a!"

In other news, Johnny Somali made headlines earlier this month when he was caught allegedly "e-begging" for money while facing charges in South Korea.

