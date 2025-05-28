Who is Lil Gara? Twitch streamer reportedly arrested for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend

20-year-old Twitch Partner Timothy "Lil Gara" Brooks is reportedly under arrest for charges relating to the alleged kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend and fellow platform member, Indiya. Gara and his then-partner went viral in April 2024, after the former seemingly caught the latter talking to other men while they were in an active relationship.

On May 27, 2025, alleged police reports of Lil Gara's arrest went viral. X user @NetKlips posted a photo of the streamer, which was reportedly taken from the "Miami-Dade County Mugshots" Facebook page. Accompanying the photograph was a caption that listed out the charges Brooks may be facing:

"KIDNAPPING/ WEAPON, FIREARM OR AGGRAVATED BATTERY. Bond: TO BE SET. Remarks: DOMESTIC [VIOLENCE]; BURGLARY/WITH ASSAULT OR BATTERY. Remarks: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE... CONCEALED WEAPON/CARRY."

According to these reports, apart from the kidnapping, which seemingly involved a "firearm," Gara is looking at charges including burglary, assault or battery, and domestic violence.

NetKlips also shared a screenshot that looks to be from a story posted on Indiya's Instagram page, @indiyabb. In the story, Gara's former partner touched upon the incident and the "trauma" she went through:

"I'm back, thank you for everyone who checked up on me while I went through something very traumatic, which almost caused me to lose my life. Story time tomorrow on stream. I love y'all."

Looking back at Lil Gara’s 2024 viral breakup after catching his girlfriend cheating

In late April 2024, clips of Lil Gara looking through his ex-girlfriend's phone went viral, even gaining the attention of prominent streamers like FaZe Clan's Silky.

During the moments leading up to the incident, Indiya gave Gara her phone to pick a place to go to while the two were out on a date. Leveraging the opportunity, the streamer went ahead and looked through his then-girlfriend's messages, only to find interactions with other men.

As soon as Indiya realised what Lil Gara was doing, she snatched the phone away, upset, and asked questions, while the latter sat with his mouth wide open, shocked:

"What are you doing?! what are you doing? Bro, what is your problem?.. what is your problem, bro?! (Turns camera off)."

In response, Gara posted about the incident, claiming that he was disappointed and stated that Indiya called "12," or in other words, the police, on him:

"Disappointed... My fault [I didn't] mean for that sh*t to go like that, did a f**king 10 minute stream! F**k these h**s, we on that grind. I be way to genuine, b**ch called 12."

Indiya then responded, suggesting that she called the police after Brooks allegedly stole her bag and took $3,000:

"The fact that this ni**a stole my bag and took the 3k I had in there and threw my bad in the lake... crazy night I had, broke a** ni**as, ISTG."

In other news, some reports suggest that Kick streamer Vitaly could face a prison sentence of up to 24 years for causing multiple public disturbances while broadcasting in the Philippines.

