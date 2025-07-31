Who is the new supposed CEO of FaZe Clan following Banks' exit?

FaZe Clan's Richard &quot;Banks&quot; recently stepped down from his executive position at the company following the &quot;MLG coin&quot; controversy; it became increasingly public and has been covered by numerous content creators across the internet. Overall, the coin's rise and dramatic fall in market cap caused netizens to label the MLG operation as a &quot;rug pull&quot; and Richard as a &quot;scammer.&quot;On July 29, 2025, soon after the fiasco made headlines, Banks announced that he'd be stepping away from both FaZe Clan and the broader &quot;internet&quot; to recover his mental health:&quot;...for the time being I’m gunna be stepping away from not only FaZe, but all this internet sh**. It’s destroying my life inside and out. Sucks my entire life gets ruined over something I didn’t even do. The real ones know. I wish I could say I’ll be back, but I really don’t know if I will.&quot;Since his departure, rumors regarding FaZe's new face have been spreading like wildfire. One particular popular rumor relates to Brian &quot;Rug,&quot; who is considered a veteran Clan member, having been part of the organization since 2012.In a July 30 collab stream, Rangesh &quot;N3on&quot; met up with Rug and jokingly referenced the rumors while telling the Clan member's brother, Brandon, that Brian had taken up ownership of the company:&quot;You know he's the new owner of FaZe?&quot;Visibly frustrated, Rug clarified the rumors, saying that he has no intentions of becoming CEO:&quot;No, I'm not! ('I'm kidding, I'm kidding,' said N3on)&quot;Regardless, Rug embraced the title and went along with the bit. He hugged N3on as the latter congratulated him. Funnily enough, like a good portion of the internet, the Clan member's brother seemingly believed the rumors at first.&quot;('Congratulations, bro!,' said N3on) You know what's crazy? Even though he's my brother, I saw the tweet and I was like 'oh my God, wait, my bother's the new CEO...,' ('80% of people believed that,' said Rug) I'm your brother though.&quot;As of this writing, the Clan is yet to officially announce who will be replacing Banks.Plaqueboymax jokingly claims he's &quot;stepping up&quot; to be the new FaZe Clan CEOSoon after the MLG coin drama, Clan member Plaqueboymax took to X and claimed that he'd be taking up the CEO mantle:&quot;Thank you Banks for your time at FaZe, I will be stepping up as CEO of the company effective immediatley.&quot;This post has since been deleted, but soon after it came out, Max's fellow teammate Jasontheween reacted to it, finding it hilarious:&quot;(Laughs) There's no way. This guy's a troll. Oh my God, bro! PBM as our CEO. Max, you're a f**king hero, bro. This is good tweets.&quot;Jason then promptly stole Plaqueboymax's post, calling himself the CEO as well.In other news, Nordan &quot;Rain&quot; described it as a “crazy thing to read” while commenting on reports that Banks allegedly blamed Adin Ross for the MLG meme coin controversy.