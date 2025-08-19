Who is pankyvt? Netizens demand VTuber's permanent Twitch ban for his rant on people under the age of 18 

Twitch VTuber Panky "pankyvt" has become the subject of critique among netizens after his controversial remarks against minors. In a now-deleted broadcast, the VTuber could be heard asking those below the age of eighteen to end their lives. Furthermore, he cussed them out and asked them to stay away from his Twitch chat.

In a viral post on X, which was uploaded on August 18, 2025, Panky could be heard stating:

"If you're a minor, you should kill yourself. If you are under the age of eighteen, kill yourself. I hate you. I want you to die. F**k you. You should kill yourself. I do not want you anywhere near my goddamn chat. You annoying little f**ks. Get out. If you are a minor, get out of my chat. Kill yourself. You are annoying. I do not want you anywhere near me. You suck. I f**king hate children. If you are under the age of eighteen, get out, kill yourself."

His rant led to him being subsequently banned from Twitch on August 18, 2025. Notably, pankyvt was unbanned just a day later, on August 19, 2025. Many netizens had hoped that the ban was permanent, with many writing on X that he "deserved" it:

"Absolutely deserved. Hope it's perma," wrote X user @SilvySpark

"Deserved. This should be a perma ban You do not under any circumstance proudly tell minors to off themselves. We do not need people like this in the community. Absolute deplorable behavior," wrote X user @NinonVt

"I hope it's permanent," wrote X user @FloofyDogs

"Considering the giant violation of terms of service, should be a permanent ban," wrote X user @MathiasMCSV

"I hope its permanent this is no way to talk to people especially those struggling with mental health," wrote X user @DemonFighterZ

"Well I guess I get a free vacation": pankyvt reacts to his Twitch ban for controversial remarks against minors

Autumn Maiden 🦊🍁 @PanksterVT Well I guess I get a free vacation

Pankyvt is a VTuber, a streamer who uses a digital motion-capture controlled animated avatar capable of expressing facial expressions and depicting body actions, instead of the typical camera set-up viewers are generally greeted with on Twitch broadcasts.

Thanks to his broadcasts, Pankyvt has gained a following of 18,700 on Twitch. His streams are aimed at an adult audience, with his recent remarks seemingly a response to minors being present inside his Twitch chat.

Pankyvt seemed relatively unbothered about the punitive action taken against him by Twitch, deeming it a "vacation" in a post made on X dated August 18, 2025:

"Well I guess I get a free vacation"

In a reply to this post, he stated:

"I hope the one suspension was worth all that pissing LMAO"

Subsequently, in another X post, he shared a photo with the caption stating:

"I am capable of saying far worse!"

