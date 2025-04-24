Who is Turki Al-Sheikh? Saudi Arabian advisor teases collaboration with IShowSpeed

Saudi Arabian advisor to the royal court Turki Al-Sheikh posted a photo with popular YouTube livestreamer Darren "IShowSpeed" on April 24, 2025, and teased a big collaboration with the content creator. For those out of the loop, Darren has met with Al-Sheikh before.
Turki Al-Sheikh is a Minister at the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia and serves as the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA). He has been credited with spearheading sports and cultural development in the country. He is also the chairman of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation, is a fan of boxing, and owns UD Almería, a football club in the Spanish Segunda Division.
It was under his stint as the Chairman of GEA that Saudi Arabia unbanned cinemas, and he is credited as the writer of The Cello, a 2023 film that has been hailed as the first Arabic international horror film.
Turki Al-Sheikh first crossed paths with IShowSpeed during a boxing match in December 2024. At the time, the Saudi official had talked about doing "something crazy" with the YouTuber, insinuating that it should be bigger than MrBeast. It seems that their plans are finally in place.
Turki Al-Sheikh says "many surprises are coming" in collaboration with IShowSpeed
In a post on X, Turki Al-Sheikh teased the upcoming collaboration by posting a photo with IShowSpeed and writing:
"With IShowSpeed… many surprises coming soon."
While no more information has been provided, the post has gone viral on social media, having garnered over half a million impressions on X in a matter of hours. Readers should note that Speed is no stranger to Saudi Arabia. The YouTuber has traveled to the country before in his efforts to meet his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. Last year, he met up with Ronaldo's son while traveling in the country.
As one of the many YouTubers inclined toward sports, IShowSpeed has also been part of the 2025 Match for Hope charity game held earlier this year in Qatar, where he was the captain of a team that included star players such as David Silva, Iniesta, and more.