  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Who was Yoon Ji-ah? South Korean streamer reportedly found dead after an attack by longtime viewer who donated $70k to her

Who was Yoon Ji-ah? South Korean streamer reportedly found dead after an attack by longtime viewer who donated $70k to her

By Vishnu Menon
Modified Oct 09, 2025 14:59 GMT
Yoon Ji-ah has been reported dead (Images via @z10r2/Instagram)
Yoon Ji-ah has been reported dead (Images via @z10r2/Instagram)

Popular South Korean streamer, influencer, and aspiring actress Yoon Ji-ah was reported dead on September 11, 2025, after multiple sources claimed her body was discovered on a mountainside in Muju County. Since then, the case of her death has unraveled more information, indicating that one of her community members led the attack.

Ad

The main suspect is a man in his 50s, surnamed Choi, who reportedly contributed over 100 million won, approximately $70,000, to the streamer's broadcasts. On TikTok, she had over 300,000 followers and was recognized for her fan interactions and lifestyle content.

Choi, who went by the alias "Black Cat" online, was an active member of Yoon Ji-ah's community. According to reports, the attack against Yoon occurred after the streamer attempted to distance herself from Choi, who was one of her significant donors or investors.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

South Korean police believe Yoon Ji-ah was attacked less than an hour after ending her last stream

Ad

Hours before Yoon Ji-ah passed, she was on a livestream, showcasing her trip to Yong Jong Island in Enchan, more than three hours away from where her body was discovered.

Reports indicate that she ended her livestream around 9 pm, and she was attacked thirty minutes later. The prime suspect, Choi, was recognized as a "VIP Member" of the TikTok star's streams and would consistently donate large amounts. He claimed to be an IT company CEO and allegedly spent hundreds of thousands of dollars promoting influencers.

Ad

CCTV footage showed Choi blocking Yoon Ji-ah's exit from a vehicle at the time of the crime. Her family claims the car door was slammed shut. As of this writing, recent articles suggest that Choi has confessed following his arrest. Fans of the influencer await a full trial verdict, and the investigation is said to be ongoing.

In other news, KingCobraJFS, a gothic-themed YouTuber known for eccentric content and candid vlogs, died at age 34, prompting reflection on his troubled yet influential online career.

About the author
Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vishnu Menon
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications