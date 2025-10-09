Who was Yoon Ji-ah? South Korean streamer reportedly found dead after an attack by longtime viewer who donated $70k to her

Popular South Korean streamer, influencer, and aspiring actress Yoon Ji-ah was reported dead on September 11, 2025, after multiple sources claimed her body was discovered on a mountainside in Muju County. Since then, the case of her death has unraveled more information, indicating that one of her community members led the attack. The main suspect is a man in his 50s, surnamed Choi, who reportedly contributed over 100 million won, approximately $70,000, to the streamer's broadcasts. On TikTok, she had over 300,000 followers and was recognized for her fan interactions and lifestyle content. Choi, who went by the alias &quot;Black Cat&quot; online, was an active member of Yoon Ji-ah's community. According to reports, the attack against Yoon occurred after the streamer attempted to distance herself from Choi, who was one of her significant donors or investors.South Korean police believe Yoon Ji-ah was attacked less than an hour after ending her last stream View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHours before Yoon Ji-ah passed, she was on a livestream, showcasing her trip to Yong Jong Island in Enchan, more than three hours away from where her body was discovered. Reports indicate that she ended her livestream around 9 pm, and she was attacked thirty minutes later. The prime suspect, Choi, was recognized as a &quot;VIP Member&quot; of the TikTok star's streams and would consistently donate large amounts. He claimed to be an IT company CEO and allegedly spent hundreds of thousands of dollars promoting influencers.CCTV footage showed Choi blocking Yoon Ji-ah's exit from a vehicle at the time of the crime. Her family claims the car door was slammed shut. As of this writing, recent articles suggest that Choi has confessed following his arrest. Fans of the influencer await a full trial verdict, and the investigation is said to be ongoing.In other news, KingCobraJFS, a gothic-themed YouTuber known for eccentric content and candid vlogs, died at age 34, prompting reflection on his troubled yet influential online career.