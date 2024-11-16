"Whole thing was sad" - KSI says Jake Paul's boxing match with Mike Tyson was "elderly abuse"

UK YouTuber, rapper, and influencer boxer JJ "KSI" has weighed in on the recent boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. For those who missed it, Paul won the bout via a unanimous decision. Despite the match going all eight rounds, it was deemed a one-sided affair. Given that Tyson was 58, he wasn't in his best physical shape either.

The Sidemen member took to his official Instagram account to give his take following the match. The YouTuber criticized the event, saying that it should not have been sanctioned in the first place. He wrote:

"What a sad watch. The whole thing was sad. Mike Tyson is twice the age of Jake Paul. It was never ever gonna be close. I can't believe that this elderly abuse was even sanctioned. Just disgusting."

KSI reacts to Jake Paul's boxing match against Mike Tyson (Image via Instagram/KSI)

JJ was critical even before the day of the match. The YouTuber posted on his X.com account, labeling the situation as sending a "lamb to the slaughter." He wrote:

"Jake Paul will knock out Mike Tyson. This will not be close at all. Boxing is a young man's game and Mike is 58 years old. They're sending a lamb to the slaughter and it's disgusting."

KSi predicted the Paul vs Tyson match (Image via X/KSI)

Why was Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson criticized?

Despite being promoted for several months (including a rescheduling), Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's fight has received mixed reactions from fans and netizens overall.

One of the main reasons, of course, is that Tyson is now 58 years old. His last fight before Paul was against Roy Jones Jr., but that was nearly four years ago. It's fair to say that the former undisputed heavyweight champion is no longer at his peak fitness.

Aside from the divided opinions on the contest, there were numerous complaints about Netflix's broadcasting. Many viewers took to social media to express frustration over the stream buffering. American personality Dave Portnoy wrote:

"So the reports are in. #Netflix wasn't ready for this. This is unwatchable."

Expand Tweet

As for Jake Paul, it remains unclear who his next opponent will be. A potential matchup with KSI is still on the cards but repeated disagreements over the weight have stalled any concrete plans.

