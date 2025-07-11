Why is Frankie Lapenna trending? Viral arrest video takes over social media

Michigan-based content creator Frankie LaPenna is currently going viral over his alleged arrest. A video shared on Frankie's official Instagram account on July 10 captured the 27-year-old Kick streamer's supposed arrest sequence.

According to the voiceover in the clip, Frankie, known for his comedic skits, "took it too far" this time and was taken into custody. He was purportedly charged with "disturbing the peace and resisting arrest".

The video then skipped to the supposed bodycam footage from the police. Frankie reportedly "crashed out on TikTok" outside an Arby's outlet "because of the huge crypto market crash". Police allegedly received some complaints from people who accused Frankie of threatening them into buying his crypto token, Gyat coin.

The streamer reportedly fled to get away from the police when they arrived at the scene. Frankie ran "over a mile" near a nightclub where an officer finally jumped him and took him into custody. Per the voiceover, Frankie was processed at 2:48 am on a $12,000 bail.

Frankie's admin supposedly made the post and said the streamer's team was working to get him out of custody.

However, Frankie's followers, acquainted with Frankie LaPenna's usual stunts and pranks, were convinced that the arrest was staged. Regardless, people pointed out several things about the video that questioned its authenticity. Some said there were no credible reports by media outlets to prove Frankie's arrest was real.

A few others made certain observations from the clip that did not seem like a real police encounter. One claimed the man seen putting his biometrics on the machine at the end of the video was not Frankie, but another guy.

Another person noted that police bodycam footage generally contains the date and time of the incident. But these details were not present in Frankie's supposed arrest video.

Frankie LaPenna has posted similar arrest pranks before

This is not the first time Frankie LaPenna has posted a video capturing his encounter with supposed police officers. In June, Frankie shared a clip where he was seen running on a bicycle from a group of police. The video ended with Frankie crashing his bike into a tree, and the officers getting to him.

He tagged Fort Lauderdale Police Department in the video, which appeared to be a collaboration. The FLPD likely tried to humorously warn the public about not running away from them when they're being chased.

Frankie filmed another similar video with the FLPD, posted in March.

Moreover, one of the clips from Frankie LaPenna's latest arrest video was taken from a previous post made in April. The content creator was seen in a high-speed chase on foot while he had Arby's burgers in each hand. He was ultimately tackled to the ground by one of the officers outside Wayside Nightclub.

Irrespective of Frankie LaPenna's police encounters, he was never actually arrested.

Most of Frankie's content on Instagram and YouTube consists of either hilarious confrontations or a chase. He usually films himself running or doing other sporty activities in almost all his staged stunts.

