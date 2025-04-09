"Why did he go on there?": Internet divided over KSI's appearance on Haliey Welch's Talk Tuah podcast

Olajide "KSI," also known as JJ, was the featured guest on a recent episode of the Talk Tuah podcast with Haliey Welch. This was the first episode to officially air since Welch got embroiled in the Hawk Tuah cryptocurrency meme coin rug pull controversy in December 2024.

The Talk Tuah podcast had been on hiatus since Welch was accused of a crypto scam, which caused massive online backlash. However, she announced her return last month and released the episode featuring KSI on April 8, 2025.

The internet is divided over the collaboration, with many people calling out KSI for appearing on the podcast given Welch’s past controversies.

"Why did he go on there?" an X user asked under a clip from the episode.

"Another reason to not like KSI," another claimed.

"Two re*ards in one room. Of course KSI goes on there after she scammed her audience. Two scammers in a pod," another social media user posted.

However, some viewers reacted positively to the clips shared on X, with a few defending the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

"Let him cook," one X user wrote.

"Sidemen forfeit was the reason not because he just wanted to or something," a fan claimed.

Haliey Welch and her lawyer claim the SEC found no wrongdoing in their investigation into the meme coin scandal

Haliey Welch, known as the Hawk Tuah girl, capitalized on her TikTok virality by launching ventures like Talk Tuah. As mentioned, the podcast went on hiatus in December 2024 after hosting guests such as Whitney Cummings, Mark Cuban, and Wiz Khalifa.

The break coincided with Welch’s absence from social media following the meme coin scandal that made headlines. Earlier that month, she launched a meme coin on the Solana blockchain called $HAWK. While the cryptocurrency initially saw a high market capitalization, its value soon plummeted, leaving many investors with only a fraction of their original investments.

YouTuber Coffeezilla and others accused Welch of orchestrating a pump-and-dump scheme, which led to widespread online backlash against her.

A leaked Talk Tuah episode with FaZe Banks also went viral on social media, in which he appeared to try to help Welch’s team resolve the issues surrounding the cryptocurrency.

FaZe Banks later addressed the leak, claiming that his intention was to investigate the controversy surrounding the $HAWK meme coin and to hear Welch’s perspective.

Despite the controversy, Haliey Welch had been off social media until she announced her return after four months with an Instagram video posted on March 25. On March 27, 2025, she and her lawyer told TMZ that the SEC had investigated the cryptocurrency situation and found no wrongdoing on her part.

Welch's lawyer reportedly said:

"The SEC closed the investigation without making any findings against, or seeking any monetary sanctions from, Haliey. Because they did not bring any action against her, there are no restrictions on what she can do in regards to crypto or securities in the future."

Haliey Welch's comeback is now complete with the release of the KSI Talk Tuah episode on April 8, 2025.

