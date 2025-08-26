"Will never be Kai": Fans react as Lacy and Marlon begin their Hardcore Minecraft marathon

  • home icon
By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 26, 2025 01:06 GMT
Twitch streamers Marlon and Lacy are hosting a non-stop Hardcore Minecraft broadcast (Image via Lacy/Twitch)
Twitch streamers Nick "Lacy" and Marlon recently began their marathon broadcast on August 25, 2025, aiming to complete the entirety of Minecraft in Hardcore mode. The broadcast, which is being hosted on both streamers' Twitch channels, will run 24/7 until the pair reaches the end of the game.

Netizens, on the other hand, have been pointing out the similarity between this streaming marathon and the one that was held by Darren "IShowSpeed" and Kai Cenat in August 2024. Just like Lacy and Marlon, Speed and Cenat had aimed to complete the entirety of the game in one broadcast, ending up taking 105 hours in total.

Shedding light on the resemblance between the two pairs' marathon livestreams, netizens wrote:

"Will never be Kai," wrote X user @TheLayupCentel.
"Shouldv did a different game they are just copying kai and speed," wrote X user @ayotheayo.
"This not Kai & speed," wrote X user @Rebelvoicee.
"We know who did it first," wrote X user @suayrez.

Many netizens also wished the pair the best for the challenge while speculating the amount of time they may end up taking:

"How long you think it's going to take?" wrote X user @Listogetsit.
"This is gonna take them forever," wrote X user @_Briillo.
"Wish them the best," wrote X user @BigTee987.

"Shout out to Kai": Lacy and Marlon acknowledge the similarity between Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed's Minecraft marathon and their own

Lacy and Marlon seemed to be aware of the fact that their Hardcore Minecraft marathon livestream was similar to the one hosted by Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed in 2024. Paying their respects to the two streamers who preceded them in finishing the game last year, Lacy gave the pair a shoutout before starting the game.

Giving the two recognition for being the inspiration behind their livestream, Lacy stated:

"Also, me and Marlon did want to say, um, shout out to Kai and Speed obviously, inspiration for the idea... Where credit is due, shoutout Kai and Speed for the idea."
In other news, Kick streamers Konvy and Myhouseisdirty recently had the police called on them by a woman shopping at a Home Depot outlet after Myhouseisdirty decided to use a water hose to "prank" the woman.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
