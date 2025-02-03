"Wore it better too": Fans react as Valorant streamer Tarik wears Pokimane's Grammys dress during charity stream

Valorant streamer Tarik recently showcased himself wearing the dress originally donned by fellow Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" at the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony. The clip has been taken from Michael "Shroud's" ongoing Fragathon charity broadcast, which features other popular content creators from the Amazon-owned platform.

Tarik had to wear the dress as part of a game called "Fear Pong" which he had been playing alongside Shroud, Ludwig, and Pokimane to invite more subs for the ongoing charity.

In a clip, Tarik appears in front of the camera wearing the dress and is accompanied by Pokimane and Ludwig. The dress was a tad tight for him, and he expressed his discontentment, stating:

"Oh, it's f**king tight. I feel like my t**s are going to fall out."

With the clip being posted to X, many netizens have been reacting to Tarik's attire on the broadcast. Some users have been comparing Pokimane and Tarik on who sported the dress better, with some claiming that the latter may have the upper hand.

"He wore it better too," wrote X user @ItsYeshalot

"Tarik did it better," wrote X user @IKhoR_Slayz

"He obviously wore it better," wrote X user @WhoseBacon

On the other hand, some speculated which streamer had dared Tarik to wear the dress on the broadcast:

"Who dared bro into doing this," wrote X user @Coliseum_org

What is Shroud's Fragathon charity subathon, featuring streamers like Tarik, Ludwig, and Pokimane?

The Fragathon subathon is a month-long subathon that is intended to raise money for charity in honor of Shroud's father, who passed away last year due to cancer. It takes into consideration the number of in-game kills — frags — that the streamer or his affiliated acquire during the broadcast, with these numbers being used to calculate a donation amount.

Further, subscriptions and other donation modes also contribute to the amount raised, which has amounted to more than $600,000 so far.

Shroud recently came under fire for seemingly promoting gambling during the Fragathon charity broadcast. Specifically, he was seen gambling on a particular card opening game, seemingly spending $600 on it.

