"Worse crash yet": Jack Doherty broke his collarbone after biking accident

Controversial internet personality Jack Doherty has revealed the horrific moment when he broke his collarbone. Doherty, who remains banned from Kick, disclosed the full extent of his injuries in a post on X dated February 28, 2025. He shared a photo of himself resting in bed, wearing some form of bandage.

Doherty teased that he would soon be sharing a video of the accident that caused the injury:

"I got in my worst accident yet and broke my collarbone. should I post the vid?"

The initial post of his injury (Image via @dohertyjackk/X)

Later that same day, Doherty shared a short video of the accident with the caption:

"My worst crash yet… I broke my collarbone😭"

In the clip, the streamer can be seen riding a bike and using a natural incline on the roadside as a makeshift ramp. While the jump initially seemed successful, he failed to land properly, crashing headfirst onto the concrete.

It seems that Doherty didn’t initially realize he had broken his collarbone. When the cameraman checked in to see if he was okay, the content creator responded:

"Yeah, I'm good. Oh f**k, I'm done with that."

Jack Doherty has a history of on-camera accidents

Jack Doherty has a history of on-stream accidents, having gone viral for several incidents that eventually led to his ban from Kick earlier this year. However, his most well-known on-camera accident remains the time he crashed his $200K McLaren while livestreaming during a rainy day.

For those unaware, in October 2024, clips from one of Doherty's Kick streams went viral, showing the streamer crashing his supercar into highway guardrails. As a result, Kick banned him for putting his life at risk while streaming, and he faced significant public backlash for not paying enough attention while driving.

While both Jack Doherty and his friend were bleeding after the car crash, it seems his recent bike accident was far worse. Doherty referred to it as the “worst crash” in the caption of the video documenting the moment he broke his collarbone.

