WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is "so down" to fight at Adin Ross' Brand Risk boxing event

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has expressed her interest in fighting at Kick star Adin Ross' Brand Risk boxing event. On August 6, 2025, a 31-second video from the IMPAULSIVE podcast, hosted by Logan Paul and Mike Majlak, surfaced on X.In it, Tiffany Stratton voiced her desire to try boxing and become a &quot;celebrity female boxer.&quot; Mike Majlak responded by saying that he and Logan Paul could help her appear on Brand Risk Promotions.Furthermore, Majlak claimed that Stratton's appearance at Ross' boxing event could be a &quot;great segue&quot; for her into the streaming industry:&quot;You could do that. We can put you on Brand Risk Promotions. [Logan Paul adds, 'You would make a f**king bad a** if you fought on Brand Risk.'] Oh, Adin will pay you, a hundred percent. You need to do a Brand Risk event. You have to! That will be good for him, and if you're going to start streaming, it'll be a great segue into streaming for you because he is the biggest streamer.&quot;In response, Stratton stated that she would be &quot;so down&quot; to fight at the event:&quot;You know, I actually wanted to try boxing? Like, become a celebrity female boxer. Really? I've actually wanted to. I would do a training camp. I am so down! Oh! I am so down! I actually would love to do...&quot;Logan Paul says &quot;streamers are a different breed,&quot; after Tiffany Stratton asks what IShowSpeed does for contentAt the 42-minute mark of the podcast episode, the topic of streamers and livestreaming emerged. Tiffany Stratton wanted to know what YouTube star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; does for content and what he talks about on-stream.Mike Majlak responded:&quot;Oh, anything. He farts. He does backflips. People. Just like, it could be anything. I'll beat you in a race. He'll do all. There's a million things that you got to come up with stuff.&quot;Timestamp - 00:42:16Logan Paul chimed in, describing streamers as a &quot;different breed&quot; of people:&quot;Streamers are a different breed. They're a different breed.&quot;Stratton then asked if livestreaming is bigger than YouTube content creation, and Paul responded:&quot;No. No, no. No. No. Streaming is big on YouTube, but streaming is now, like, I'd say the number one for, like, up-and-coming content creators.&quot;In other news, on August 1, 2025, Logan Paul connected with YouTube sensation Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; to donate $100,000 to his new philanthropic project, TeamWater.