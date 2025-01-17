xQc left shocked after fan donates a staggering amount during his charity for LA wildfires livestream

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" was left shocked after receiving a four-figure donation during his Los Angeles wildfires charity livestream. At the one-hour-19-minute mark of the broadcast, xQc was reacting to TikTok videos when a viewer named "Black Cat Green Eye" donated $8,888 to the cause with no message attached.

The former Overwatch pro was taken aback when he noticed this and immediately began verifying whether the donation amount was legitimate:

"Wait, what?! Brother... $8,888 donation? What?! With no comment? Dude, I've got to double-check. Hold on. I really got to double-check this for validity. Notification of payment, hold on. I'm not going to leak it, but..."

According to xQc, the $8,888 donation was genuine. However, the content creator claimed that the person donated the money to the "wrong place" because the funds were transferred to his personal account rather than the charity account:

Trending

"This guy is legit. Guys, this guy is legit! Yeah, that's insane! Hello?! 'It doesn't say on the top left (The charity donation goal meter).' Yeah because he donated it to the wrong place. If he wanted to donate to the charity, it's at the bottom. He donated it to my personal account."

While assuring his fanbase that he wasn't "scamming" them, the French-Cadian personality stated:

"Yo, by the way, I'm not trying to scam you. I'm donating more. Okay? If you donate, like, three bucks with the same ID, so send PayPal, and then you tell me that it was for the charity, I will transfer it over. I will pay the taxes on it. All good! Or you can charge back. But otherwise, boom! 8,000 stones! Massive! 8,000! You didn't have to, but everyone, that is absolutely massive! Boom! 8,000 t-shirts, 800 houses... thank you!"

A few moments later, the Twitch streamer received another $8 donation from the person who gave $8,888, informing him that the funds were for charity. He responded:

"'Yes, it was for charity, MB (My bad).' Wait, really?! Dude, I got you! That's massive!"

Timestamp: 01:19:35

"8 spins for charity. BIG." - Twitch comments on xQc receiving an $8,888 donation for his LA wildfires charity, streamer reacts

During the same livestream, Twitch's official account left a series of comments in xQc's live chat room about him receiving an $8,888 donation for his charity. This is what they wrote:

"Thanks for fundraising an awesome cause, Felix! 8 spins for charity. BIG."

The messages that Twitch shared on Felix's live chat room (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

The streamer responded:

"Um... hello? Eight what? Anyway, much love, man. Thank you so much to Twitch and everybody else over there. Really appreciate that. Thank you. Very much love."

xQc made headlines at the beginning of the year when he accused Richard "FaZe Banks" of "scamming" netizens by promoting a cryptocurrency meme coin on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback