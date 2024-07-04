xQc receives phone call from Adin Ross amid Kick streamer's long absence from streaming

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" received a rather surprising call from fellow Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross. For those out of the loop, Adin has been inactive on his Kick channel for nearly six weeks now (his last stream was on May 25, 2024). This has raised many eyebrows, as his absence has been unexpected.

Over this period, there have been some updates regarding the Kick star's whereabouts. It now appears that there is a new one on xQc's latest Twitch stream (June 3, 2024). Adin dialed in during the stream. The Juicer, however, had to hang up on the call since he was livestreaming.

xQc was heard saying:

"Yo Adin, I can't talk, I'm on stream right now. Give me a minute, I'll call you back, yeah."

Adin responded:

"Okay, thanks."

It's worth noting that xQc had shifted to Miami after Adin Ross had asked him to move in with him to do a lot of collaborations. While they have appeared on a couple of streams together, Adin's recent absence means that the duo haven't had the opportunity to join hands recently.

What did other streamers say about Adin Ross' absence?

Adin Ross' absence has certainly raised concerns among his loyal fan base. Although he provided an update last month stating that he was scheduled for surgery, the lack of any further updates from him has left many scratching their heads.

However, there hasn't been complete silence regarding his updates. Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who is a close friend of Adin, revealed on his stream that he has been keeping in touch with him every week:

"I try to check up on him (Adin Ross) three times a week to make sure that he is doing fine. As long as he comes back valid, he gonna be good, bro. Do you feel me? A lot is going on. As long as he comes back valid, he's going to be straight."

Cameron "Cuffem" has also provided an update regarding Adin. He, too, is a close associate of the Kick streamer. According to the SSB member, Adin will be back before NBA 2K25 drops. He said:

"He said he will be back for sure 2K (NBA 2K25). But honestly, he might be back right before 2K. 2K25 is the latest he'll be gone."

For those wondering, the NBA 2K series typically releases in the second week of September. Based on Cuffem's statements, it's likely that Adin Ross will be back streaming before September 8 or 9.

