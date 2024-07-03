What happened to Adin Ross? Exploring Kick streamer's recent absence from livestreaming

Kick's biggest streamer and one of the most popular online personalities, Adin Ross, has been off the grid for quite some time. For those unaware, Adin hasn't streamed in nearly two months. His last stream was on May 25, 2024 (roughly six weeks ago). This period of absence has certainly been a surprising one since fans are used to seeing him stream regularly.

Adin Ross' absence has certainly raised some eyebrows. This article aims to trace the timeline of events and updates (which also includes the streamer opening up about the possible reasons behind his sabbatical) that have happened so far regarding the Kick co-owner.

Exploring the timeline of events since Adin Ross' hiatus

Adin Ross hosted his latest stream on Kick.com on May 25, 2024. While its VOD is not available on his channel, segments from it have been uploaded to his YouTube channel, Adin Live. This last stream was a desktop stream.

Trending

Adin hasn't gone live since that stream. Despite the unannounced break, the streamer shared a possible reason for his hiatus. On June 8, 2024, he took to his X.com account to announce that he was about to have surgery. He wrote:

"Hey guys about to undergo surgery very soon, I’ll keep everyone updated. I love you guys."

Adin Ross' latest update on his social media platform (Image via X)

The exact nature of this surgery wasn't revealed. However, he hasn't ghosted his fans either. On June 28, 2024, one of his verified fan pages (@AdinUpdatess) posted a message that Adin had sent to them. The message read:

"I'm coming better than ever, man. I promise."

Fan page shares message sent by the streamer (Image via X)

On June 29, 2024, one of Adin's friends and a fellow Twitch streamer Kai Cenat opened up on the Kick streamer's absence. Kai revealed that he has kept in touch with Adin and described the situation by saying that "a lot is going on." He said:

"I've been talking to Adin. I check up on Adin four times a week. I try to, or like three times a week. I try to check up on him three times a week to make sure that he is doing fine. As long as he comes back valid, he gonna be good, bro. Do you feel me? A lot is going on. As long as he comes back valid, he's going to be straight."

Expand Tweet

July 1, 2024, saw another update involving Adin Ross. One of the verified Kick updates pages on X (@clippedszn) posted a photo of Adin that was seemingly taken on his way to board a flight. As per the information, he was traveling to LA with his family:

Adin Ross pictured in an airport (Image via X)

Despite not streaming for multiple weeks, Adin is likely to return to streaming soon. The exact date of his return hasn't been announced yet, but he should provide further updates to his fans in due course.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback