"I've got nobody around me anymore" - Adin Ross announces he has laid off his staff, including his manager and Citrus

Controversial internet personality Adin Ross returned to his Kick channel on May 7, 2024, and made some major announcements. At the start of the livestream, Ross stated that it was the "last time" he was broadcasting from his multi-million-dollar warehouse in Miami, Florida.

He explained:

"Oh, man! I'm back, man. I'm back! And this is probably going to be the last stream at the warehouse, bro. So, enjoy it, bro. We've got nothing really crazy planned today. But the warehouse is probably done after today. But it has been a good era... but, we're going to discuss and talk about everything. It's time to just get back and (be) consistent. We'll talk about that a lot. But this will probably be the last time we stream at this warehouse."

Claiming he could be "wrong" or "right" about the situation, the 23-year-old said:

"Now, I could be wrong, I could be right. I don't know."

Adin Ross then announced the layoff of his streaming staff. While claiming that he was "on his own," the Kick ambassador refused to explain his decision. He said:

"I'm doing on my own now, bro. I've got nobody around me anymore. I've let a lot of people go on my team. We're going to talk about everything. You guys don't need to know the reason why I've let people go on my team. You don't need to know the full thing because I still plan on being cool with everybody. I don't want to be on bad terms or anything like that."

"I'm not going to go in a lot of crazy f**king discussions" - Adin Ross announces he has let go of his streaming staff

Expand Tweet

After stating that his livestream on May 7, 2024, would most likely be the last one from his warehouse, Adin Ross provided details about laying off his manager. He elaborated:

"I let go of Tom. But, you know, him and I were friends before he was my manager. So, him and I will be cool. You know what I'm saying? I got no hard feelings with Tom or nothing like that. So, Tom and I are no longer together as anybody. Sorry, as a group."

A few moments later, the indefinitely banned Twitch personality disclosed that Kick streamer Citrus was no longer affiliated with him. He said:

"The next person who is no longer working for me is Citrus. I still want to have a relationship with Citrus. I want to make sure he's good. I f**king love Citrus. But I'm no longer going to be working with Citrus. Okay? Again, guys, I'm not going to go in a lot of crazy f**king, you know, discussions on why these people and I don't work for each other anymore."

In other news, on May 6, 2024, 21 Savage invited Adin Ross to his "hood" in Atlanta to wager in a card game. The rapper also told the content creator to "bring a million dollars in cash."