Kick streamer Adin Ross appears to have agreed to wager popular rapper 21 Savage once again after the fiasco that unfolded earlier this year. The streamer joined the rapper over an Instagram live session, during which Adin was invited to come to 21 Savage's hometown Atlanta. The rapper also asked the streamer to bring a hefty amount of cash for a wager.

Adin Ross has a long history with 21 Savage. The duo has collaborated on multiple occasions in the past, including their controversial February 2024 stream. However, they seem to have put their differences aside and are looking to collaborate again. During the live call, the streamer said:

"When are we gonna play 2K next, bro? And when are we gonna play cards? I'm gonna get the cards this time at the store. We're gonna make sure we have that all documented."

21 Savage responded:

"We gotta do it in my hood though, so I can show you some sh*t. Bring a million dollars in cash. We are gonna do it in my hood...when you bring the million, I'm gonna show you what cuts is and sh*t. I'm gonna teach you about cuts..."

What was the controversy involving 21 Savage and Adin Ross' wager stream?

On February 2, 2024, Adin Ross invited 21 Savage to join him at his house for a desktop stream. During the stream, they engaged in a wager involving a card game, where the goal was to select the card with the highest value from a deck that had been shuffled randomly.

Upon reviewing the clip, Adin noticed that while he briefly looked away from the deck, one of 21 Savage's entourage gestured to a marked card, which turned out to be a high-value one. It became apparent that the rapper had likely tampered with the deck before the game in his favor.

Watch the clip here:

When confronted, a visibly displeased 21 Savage denied the allegation but promptly exited the stream. However, since then, they have reconciled their differences and seem to be on friendly terms.

Adin Ross also had a controversial stream with another rapper. In February, he invited Playboi Carti to his house. However, the rapper left after a few minutes, much to the disappointment of both the rapper and the viewers. Furthermore, Carti even received a bag full of cash, which was part of the $2 million he was promised.