xQc slams ExtraEmily for "making a mockery out of" her traffic violation controversy during her first stream since getting unbanned

Felix "xQc" has called out Emily "ExtraEmily" for doing a driving school stream as her first broadcast back on Twitch after getting banned for distracted driving following the traffic violation controversy. For context, Emily was banned by Twitch for roughly 24 hours on April 13, 2025, after clips of her running a red light while streaming on the platform garnered backlash on social media.

The fact that her channel was reinstated after a day was a subject of much controversy as well, with streamers like Stable Ronaldo blasting Twitch and claiming ExtraEmily deserved to get banned for over a month. On her return stream, she apologized and said she would go to driving school and take the tests. She also stated she'd have a driving instructor to keep her from breaking traffic laws.

xQc reacted to a clip of the ExtraEmily talking about the driving school stream on April 15 and criticized her, claiming the OTK-affiliated streamer had made a mockery out of the traffic violation controversy.

"Yeah, she got banned for distracted driving. And instead of apologizing, I guess she did apologize, she is making a mockery out of it with a driving instructor. No hate but, you don't need a driving instructor to do attentive driving, bro. You can be the best driver in the world and be on your phone at the same time, and then you are still a dumbf**k."

ExtraEmily announces going to a driving school for her return stream on Twitch before apologizing for running red light

As we know, ExtraEmily got a lot of flak for distracted driving on stream. However, now that she's back on Twitch, her return stream has also received mixed reactions online. The Austin-based streamer announced at the start of the stream that she has hired a driving inspector who will to school her and keep her from breaking traffic laws.

On her April 15 broadcast, she proclaimed she was going to stream from "driving school."

"We're gonna to go to a driving school today, yes we will. And I will pass with flying colors...I did ask someone to be my instructor today, who will make sure that I am following all the rules properly."

Expand Tweet

ExtraEmily went on to apologize for her distracted driving.

"I do want to say that I apologize for being, what is it, reckless with my driving and running the red light. It was a very bad mistake on my part. But what can you do, you just have to live and learn from it and improve. So that's what I will be doing. I will just be a lot more careful."

In related news, Twitch also got much backlash after promoting ExtraEmily on its X page hours after her channel was unbanned following the traffic violation controversy.

