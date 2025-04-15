"Grow a backbone": Internet criticizes Twitch for promoting ExtraEmily in a post hours after she got unbanned for distracted driving

The streaming community has criticized Twitch after its official X account uploaded and deleted a post featuring streamer Emily "ExtraEmily" a few hours after she was unbanned from the distracted driving controversy. For context, on April 13, the Amazon-owned streaming platform banned Emily almost a day after a clip of her allegedly running a red light went viral online.

ExtraEmily's actions and the subsequent one-day ban already created much controversy in the streaming community, with many criticizing Twitch for reinstating her account in about 24 hours on April 14. Now, screenshots of Twitch's post featuring the streamer have also garnered backlash against the website.

While the post has been deleted, some called on the streaming platform to "grow a backbone."

"@Twitch grow a backbone." quipped an X user.

Another community member said:

"Twitch can't stop getting Ls."

One X user claimed that Twitch was turning into "Hollyweirdos" and wrote:

"Twitch is turning into Hollyweirdos wtf is."

That said, some have defended Twitch, claiming that it was a case of miscommunication.

"Different people in charge of different things just not communicating with each other. Don't see why this is some big deal," said a fan.

ExtraEmily has addressed the Twitch ban after the traffic violation controversy

Before she got unbanned on Twitch, ExtraEmily had addressed the controversy in her Discord. The OTK-affiliated streamer had noted that the one-day penalty was enforced under the distracted driving guideline violations during her stream:

"Hello everyone. It has come to my attention that I have been banned. It is due to the distracted driving which is very understandable."

She also pledged that she would be doing better from now on:

"It is unfortunate timing as I was looking forward to the doggos but we will just have to go next year! I will keep trying my best to have fun content and improve from this mishap!"

Fans looking forward to ExtraEmily's return can expect her to go live on April 14 or 15, as mentioned by the Twitch streamer in the Discord message.

