"You can hate me all you want": Valkyrae responds to those calling her out for 'playing games during a genocide'

Twitch and YouTube star Rachell "Valkyrae" has responded to those calling her out for "playing games during a genocide" by disclosing that she intends to donate money to Gaza and other places, adding that people "can hate her all they want." During a livestream on October 23, 2025, before Valkyrae started playing Digimon Story: Time Stranger, her attention was drawn to a viewer who seemed to criticize her.

Ad

They wrote:

"Kinda horrible to be playing games during a genocide."

In response, the co-owner of 100 Thieves stated that she would soon donate money to Gaza, Congo, and another region or organization in need of monetary aid. While requesting the netizen to also donate to the cause, Valkyrae said:

"Well, I'm doing a fat donation to not just Gaza, but to other places in the world that need it as well. I think it's going to be next week. I hope that you participate in donating. Please, donate to the cause as well when I post about it. So, yeah, I'm thinking Gaza, Congo, and... I was thinking of one other organization. Do three of them. So, you can hate me all you want. That's fine. But you can donate to the cause as well."

Ad

Trending

The Los Angeles-based personality added:

"Sudan? Okay. Yeah. I wanted to do, like, three different places that can... but, I'm trying to also find the best source to donate to. Like, the best link. You know? So, yeah, you know, it is horrible. It is horrible. There is horrible stuff going on, but I can at least do my part. What about you? What about you?"

Ad

Ad

Valkyrae says she is "excited to use her platform more"

After responding to the netizen who called her out for "playing games during a genocide," Valkyrae stated that she is "excited to use her platform more" for philanthropic endeavors.

She elaborated:

"Yeah, I'm excited to use my platform more. I think I need to. I have in the past. But I think I need to do it more often. And I'm excited to. I'm excited. And that's all thanks to streaming. So... yeah. Here we go!"

Ad

Ad

In other streamer news, Blaire "QTCinderella" recently stated that she "doesn't really care about being married" to Ludwig, adding that "he wants kids, and she doesn't."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More